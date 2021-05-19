Top 5 uses for cauldrons in Minecraft

In Minecraft, cauldrons are items that have one true purpose in the game, and that is to hold different liquids inside them. Players can find these items with liquid already generated in them, or they can be empty.

Players can find the already filled variant of these items in tannery houses inside of savanna, taiga, snowy taiga, and snowy tundra villages. If players cannot find a cauldron, they can always craft one of their own.

Cauldrons are crafted using seven iron ingots. Players can find iron ingots inside village chests already formed into ingots, or they can venture through caves to find iron blocks and smelt them into iron ingots using a furnace (created out of 8 cobblestone blocks)

Cauldrons can hold a variety of substances, but some liquids in the game cannot be held inside them. A cauldron will slowly fill with water when it is rained upon. Cauldrons can also hold dyed water, and leather can be dyed inside it as well. Players should note that this is only on the Bedrock edition of the game.

Cauldrons can be very resourceful to players, especially if they need an extra water source on hand, but have no where to store it until they make some space in their inventory.

What purposes do Cauldrons serve in Minecraft?

Water (Obviously)

(Image via Minecraft features & updates)

Water is one of the main resources that players like to use a cauldron for. Players can insert water into the item by using a water bucket on it, similar to how the player would use the bucket on the ground.

When the player does this action, the water will go inside the cauldron. If the item is broken, the contents inside of it will spill out. Players can also use the cauldron to create dyed water by dying leather inside of it.

Lava

(Image via Reddit)

Another item that can be held inside of cauldrons in Minecraft is lava. If players just need to store lava as a decoration item around their house, they can place it inside of a cauldron and use it as a nice little prop.

Lava buckets can also be used as a fuel for smelting. It has a really long burning value, and players can store lava in cauldrons for later use.

Powder Snow

(Image via bugs.mojang)

Players can use this item to hold powdered snow in Minecraft. Powdered snow can be used to turn an entity into a stray. When inside the block, it will freeze and eventually start to take damage.

Potions

(Image via Reddit)

Cauldrons can hold potions in Minecraft as well as other liquids. The different types of potions that the block can hold include splash potions, lingering potions, and normal ones.

Using a potion on the cauldron will empty the potion and increase its level by one. Players can collect the potion from the cauldron by using a glass bottle.

Dyed water

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Players can dye leather inside cauldrons, thereby creating dyed water. Dyed water can't really do much in Minecraft except serve as decoration.