How to get golden apples easily in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that is primarily known for its survival aspects. A number of factors contribute to survival in the game. These include armor, weapons, tools, shelter (making use of the building mechanic), mining, smelting, and most importantly, food.

There are a number of food items and other consumable items in the game. Since the game has separate tracking bars for hunger and health, players can identify how each system affects the other. The most commonly found food items are usually obtained from animal mobs like cows, pigs, sheep, and chickens. However, some food items, like golden apples, are harder to find than others.

Golden apples are one of the best items that can be found in the game. These apples have various other benefits other than simply filling up the hunger bar, which includes restoring four Hunger points, 9.6 saturation, the Absorption effect, and the Regeneration II effect.

In addition to the above, golden apples can also be used to cure zombie villagers. When combined with a potion of weakness, they can be used to convert a zombie villager back to the regular variant of villagers. Another great use for these food items is taming horses, as they are known to improve chances of taming by 10%, along with aiding the growth of baby horses by a significant four minutes.

An interesting fact about golden apples is that Piglins are attracted to them. In the nether, whenever a Piglin spots a golden apple, it runs towards it and “inspects” it for around six to eight seconds before storing it in its inventory.

This article will talk about the process of obtaining a golden apple.

How to craft golden apples and where they can be found

One method of obtaining golden apples is by crafting them. Players will need eight gold ingots and one regular apple to do so. The process can be seen here. Natural generation of these food items, on the other hand, can take place in a ton of different places. The list below will specify all of them.

Sources of golden apples:

Dungeon chests

Mineshaft chests

Generic or Hoglin stable Bastion chests

Desert temple chest

Igloo chest

Ruined portal chest

Stronghold chest

Underwater “Big ruins” chest

Woodland mansion chest

A superior version of the golden apple food item also exists in Minecraft. Widely known as the "God" or "Notch" apple, the Enchanted Golden Apple is one of the strongest forms of defense and the best food item in the game. Enchanted Golden Apples exhibit Absorption IV, Regeneration II, Fire Resistance, and Resistance.

Golden apples can be great to have in one’s inventory when heading towards a fight or a dangerous structure. However, one of the best uses for it would be to eat or carry one while exploring the Nether, as the dimension is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous places in Minecraft.

