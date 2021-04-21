5 best Minecraft seeds for mushroom biomes

Using seeds, players can discover the rarest biomes close to spawn in Minecraft. Seeds decide everything related to world generation and terrain formation. Some seeds have unique structures like dungeons and strongholds at spawn, whereas others offer rare biomes such as shattered savannas and mushroom fields.

Mushroom fields are home to mooshroom cows that are only exclusive to this biome. The biome has one type of vegetation: mushrooms. And players can find red and brown mushrooms all over the mushroom fields. Instead of dirt or grass blocks, these biomes are covered with mycelium blocks.

Sadly, these odd biomes are very rare to find. Players can use mushroom field seeds while creating a new world to enjoy mushroom fields next to the spawn.

Listed below are the top five Minecraft seeds for mushroom biomes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds for mushroom biomes

#5 - Mushroom fields mixed with badlands

Image via u/BigBrain5Head

Seed: -994785648671945176

Version: Java 1.16

Coordinate: 1300/70/1300

This seed contains some of the rarest things in Minecraft all in one place. Just like mushroom fields, badland biomes are also quite rare. The seed offers players badlands and mushroom fields at the spawn point. Also, there is a village between them that has a Minecraft stronghold right under it.

#4 - Mushroom fields near a desert and frozen ocean

Image via u/BigBrain5Head

Seed: -2897030957854083991

Version: Java 1.16

Coordinate: 100/75/-250

Players can find a mushroom field with a desert and frozen ocean on both sides. And there is a desert temple and shipwreck near the spawn point. Inside the temple, players can find a ruined portal glitched into the hidden chest room.

#3 - A large island of mushroom fields and plains biome

Image via u/BigBrain5Head

Seed: 6116606995777965047

Version: Java 1.16

Coordinate: 785/34/-1244

In Minecraft, mushroom fields generate as islands, but these biomes can also generate attached to other land biomes in rare cases. In this seed, there is a large island made up of mushroom fields and plains biome.

Players can find a complete end portal under the mushroom field, whereas the plain biome has a village. This seed is perfect for Minecraft speedrunners.

#2 - Two village islands near mushroom fields

Image via u/BigBrain5Head

Seed: -95690124285259312

Version: Java 1.16

Coordinate: Spawnpoint

With this great seed, players can find two separate village islands near a large mushroom island. Usually, villages spawn on top of landmasses. But in this Minecraft seed, there are two villages generated in the middle of an ocean.

#1 - Massive island with landlocked mushroom fields

Image via u/BigBrain5Head

Seed: -1157134812838415097

Version: Java 1.16

Coordinate: Spawnpoint

Landlocked mushroom fields are rare to find since they mainly generate as islands or are attached to other landmasses. In this seed, players spawn on an island with mushroom fields surrounded by mountains, plains, and forests.