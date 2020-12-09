5 best Minecraft village seeds

Villages in Minecraft are a valuable resource that should be taken advantage of.

Villages are one of the many naturally generating structures within Minecraft. They are filled with awesome resources that can be used in many different ways. If the village has a blacksmith, there will be a chest in the blacksmith building that you can loot.

Most villages have beds, furnaces, crafting tables, and many other different blocks that players can grab for themselves. They also have villagers, which offer many different valuable trades.

Villages offer many different essential assets that players can use in their next Minecraft world.

5 best village seeds for Minecraft

#5 -7939039674070683365

Image via Minecraft

This seed not only has a large village but it also has many other wonderful details. First off, the scenery is amazing. Located in a mountains biome with a large mushroom biome not too far away, this picturesque background is sure to grab the attention of all Minecraft players.

In addition, digging below the village will reveal an abandoned mineshaft, which has tons of great loot.

#4 79942115385233205

Image via Minecraft

When first loading this seed, players will spawn right next to a taiga village. However, that is not the focus of this seed. When traveling to coordinates 1300, 550; a desert temple morphed into a village will be found.

The loot within the temple includes iron ingots, two enchanted books with Infinity and Looting III, emeralds, and golden horse armor. This is definitely a temple that is worth checking out.

#3 8081493198926661304

Image via Minecraft

This is a very aesthetically pleasing Minecraft seed. Players will spawn in a large village that is generated in the middle of a flower forest biome, which adds a very colorful touch to the scenery.

Right next to this village, players will find yet another taiga village that has many rare buildings.

Traveling to coordinates -150, 1750 will reveal a desert village on the shore of a beach. In the ocean, players will find coral reefs.

#2 769638685703192159

Image via Minecraft

This lonely village set on an island in the middle of the ocean resides at coordinates 1090, -220. While making the trek to this village, players may stumble across a shipwreck full of useful loot. Beautiful coral reefs can also be found in the surrounding ocean.

This is truly a wonderful Minecraft seed.

#1 -2616073310770286304

Image via Minecraft

When spawning in this Minecraft seed, players will immediately be placed in between a pillager outpost and a large village, both of which contain valuable loot.

However, that is not all. There are actually three different villages within this seed. The villages can be found at these coordinates: