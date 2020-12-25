5 best Minecraft seeds for temples

In Minecraft, it's debated that deserts are one of the hardest and most time-consuming biomes to have as the world's spawn point.

There are some amazing desert Minecraft seeds, however, that give the player a great advantage from the moment they spawn into their world. With desert temples being a rare generated structure, they are usually filled with some great loot that can kickstart a player's journey.

Anything from riches, like diamonds and gold, to enchanted golden apples and other wonderful loot, can all be found in the chests hidden below the central floor design. Here are 5 great seeds for Minecraft 1.16 that spawn you near overpowered desert temples.

5. Minecraft Seed: 798495761171566

image via Minecraft

This seed has a desert temple only a hundred blocks or so from spawn; it's a little tricky to spot, as it is buried under the sand, but it has some great loot to uncover from its catacombs.

In the four chests found beneath the central design, the player can find multiple enchanted books with amazing enchantments. There's a protection book, a looting book, a quickcharge book, and more. In addition to the enchanted books found in the chests, the player will find their first pieces of iron and some emeralds too!

This desert temple would set any player up for success in their new world.

Desert temple coordinates: -277, -165

4. Minecraft seed: 188110827056045

image via Minecraft

In this seed, the player spawns right next to a really big village with a blacksmith. About two hundred or so blocks behind the village, just across a winding river, is a desert temple with some great loot.

With quite a few diamonds, gold and iron, this desert temple is really worth visiting! Paired with the mass quantities of food available at the village, and the iron golems to kill for more iron, this seed is a must have for any players wanting to get starsucceed quickly.

3. Minecraft seed: -803365490736064

image via Minecraft

This seed doubles as a village and a desert temple! Although the village doesn't have a blacksmith to loot, there are two iron golems to kill for iron, and a load of farms to steal from that could feed a player for quite a while. With piles upon piles of hay, the player can feast on bread for ages until they are able to make their own farm.

The desert temple itself has some great loot, from diamonds and emeralds to horse armor and golden apples. This seed is definitely a great starting point for any player, especially those who need a little bit of helping out at the start.

2. Minecraft seed: -1119120068

image via Minecraft

When looking for variety, this seed has it all. Not only is there a desert temple right by spawn, it's also got a pillager tower right next to it, slightly cutting into the temple itself. There is even a ruined portal not too far from there with two gold blocks and a chest with some great loot.

The good loot inside the temple chests consists of iron, emeralds, and three enchanted books with great enchantments—including power V!

This seed is great for any player looking for riches and a challenge in their first new moments of opening their world.

Desert temple (and pillager tower) coordinates: 94, 171

Ruined portal coordinates: 30, 132

1. Minecraft seed: -231010552205573

image via Minecraft

This seed is definitely one to try out. Directly behind the spawnpoint is a sight that is rarely seen in Minecraft: four converging biomes with a desert temple in the center. The four biomes that are blended in this area are a plains biome, a swamp biome, a desert, and a mesa — which is already one of the rarest biomes to find in Minecraft.

The chests inside the temple are filled with some great loot, but the scenery is really the most exciting part about this seed. The positioning of the desert temple or atop the nearest mesa plateau is a fantastic place to make a quaint little home or base.