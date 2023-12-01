10 best Minecraft commands for beginners (2023) 

Minecraft, a game renowned for its boundless creativity and versatility, offers players an expansive world where players are only limited by the scope of their imagination. The game's allure lies in its open-ended nature, allowing for unbridled exploration, construction, and interaction within a dynamic, block-based environment.

As beginners navigate this vast landscape, they often find themselves daunted by the sheer scale and complexity of the game. However, Minecraft's command system emerges as a powerful toolset, transforming the way players interact with their digital surroundings.

10 of the best Minecraft commands for beginners to use in 2023

For newcomers to this pixelated universe, mastering a set of essential commands can be the key to a more enriching and streamlined Minecraft journey. These commands are not just shortcuts. They represent a deeper understanding of the game's mechanics, offering control and customization at the player's fingertips.

From teleporting across vast distances to altering the very rules of the game world, these commands empower players to tailor their experience to their preferences. This adaptability not only makes the game more enjoyable for beginners but also lays a foundation for more advanced gameplay as their skills evolve.

1) Teleport command (/tp or /teleport)

The teleport command can get players where they need to go (Image via Mojang)

The teleport command is a quintessential tool in Minecraft, enabling players to instantly travel long distances across the game's expansive world. By inputting /tp or /teleport, followed by specific coordinates, players can warp to any desired location. This command reduces travel time significantly, allowing for efficient exploration and movement.

It's particularly useful in large worlds where reaching distant areas can be time-consuming. Additionally, the command can be applied to other players or entities in multiplayer games, making it a versatile tool for group play and server management.

2) Change game mode (/gamemode)

Easily change the game mode with this command (Image via Mojang)

The /gamemode command in Minecraft allows players to switch between various game modes, tailoring the playthrough experience to individuals' preferences.

With this command, players can toggle between Survival (where resource gathering and survival are key), Creative (which provides unlimited resources for building and experimentation), Adventure (designed for custom maps with specific rules), and Spectator (where players can observe without interacting).

Each mode offers a distinct experience, from the challenge of survival to the freedom of creative building, making this command essential for players who wish to explore all facets of Minecraft.

3) Summon any entity (/summon)

Any entity can easily be summoned with this command (Image via Mojang)

The /summon command is a powerful feature in Minecraft that enables players to spawn any entity within the game. This includes mobs, animals, and even vehicles like boats and minecarts.

The command allows specific entities to be summoned at precise locations, opening up possibilities for creating custom gameplay scenarios, testing game mechanics, or simply adding elements to the world for entertainment.

Whether you want to summon a flock of chickens or a formidable ender dragon, the /summon command adds a dynamic and customizable aspect to the gameplay.

4) Locate structures (/locate)

Find the place you are looking for with this command (Image via Mojang)

The /locate command in Minecraft helps players find specific structures or biomes within the game. By typing /locate followed by the name of a structure or biome, players are provided with the coordinates of the nearest occurrence.

This command is invaluable for discovering rare or specific locations, such as villages, temples, or unique biomes, which might be difficult to find through regular exploration. It is another time-saving tool that enhances exploration and aids in planning expeditions or building projects.

5) Change the time (/time)

Change the time of day easily (Image via Mojang)

The /time command in Minecraft is used to manipulate the in-game time. Players can set the time to day or night or to specific time points, which is particularly useful for avoiding hostile mobs that spawn in darkness or for creating the right ambiance for different gaming experiences.

This command is a boon for builders and adventurers alike, allowing them to control the cycle of day and night according to their gameplay needs, be it building, farming, or exploring.

6) Change game tules (/gamerule)

Game rules can be changed on the fly (Image via Mojang)

The /gamerule command in Minecraft allows players to modify the fundamental rules of the game world. This command can alter various aspects such as mob spawning, block physics, day-night cycle, and weather patterns.

By tweaking these rules, players can customize their playthrough experience, making the game easier or more challenging as desired. It's particularly useful in custom maps or servers where specific game rules need to be set to enhance the gameplay or to create unique challenges.

7) Make Structures and Place Blocks (/fill)

Fill in spaces quickly (Image via Mojang)

The /fill command in Minecraft is a builder's dream, allowing for the rapid construction and modification of structures. By specifying two sets of coordinates and a block type, players can fill the defined area with the chosen material.

This command streamlines the building process, enabling large-scale constructions and alterations to be completed swiftly. It's an essential tool for players engaged in extensive building projects, allowing for efficient and precise construction.

8) Kill any mob (/kill)

Easily eliminate enemies when needed (Image via Mojang)

The /kill command in Minecraft is a quick solution to eliminate unwanted entities, including mobs, animals, or even players. By entering /kill followed by a target specifier, players can instantly remove the specified entity from the game.

This command is useful for managing mob populations, clearing areas for construction, or resetting player positions in multiplayer scenarios. It's also a handy tool for dealing with dangerous situations or glitches.

9) Get a Shaking Effect (/camerashake)

Make the world shake (Image via Mojang)

The /camerashake command in Minecraft adds a unique visual effect by simulating a camera shake. This command can be used to create an illusion of an earthquake or other intense events without causing any actual in-game damage.

Players can specify the intensity and duration of the shake. This command is particularly popular in Minecraft Bedrock and Education editions for creating immersive and dynamic scenarios.

10) Get any in-game item (/give)

Get what you need (Image via Mojang)

The /give command in Minecraft is a powerful feature for inventory management. It allows players to instantly add any item to their inventory, including those not readily available in the game. By specifying the item and quantity, players can equip themselves with necessary resources, rare items, or special equipment.

This command is especially useful in creative mode or when setting up scenarios in custom maps. It also aids in testing and exploring the properties of various items, offering a convenient way to access the game's vast inventory without the need for manual collection or crafting.

This makes the /give command an indispensable tool for players looking to experiment with different items or for those in need of specific resources for their creative endeavors.