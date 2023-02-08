Create

Full list of Minecraft mobs in 2023

By Jason Wright
Modified Feb 08, 2023 09:27 IST
There are so many different mobs for the player to see in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft.Fandom.com)
Minecraft mobs are an essential part of the game's history and gameplay. The term "mobs" is used to refer to all of the living entities that are found in the game, including animals, monsters, and other humanoids.

One of the most unique features of the game is the wide variety of mobs that can be found. Mobs can be hostile or friendly, and each has its own distinct behavior and abilities.

Here is everything players need to know about all the Minecraft mobs in 2023.

All passive, neutral, hostile, and boss mobs in Minecraft in 2023

Mobs in Minecraft are computer-controlled entities that can interact with the player and the game world. Some mobs are passive and will not attack the player unless provoked, while others are hostile and will attack the player on sight. Certain mobs can also be tamed or bred to serve as pets or mounts.

These mobs have evolved and changed over time, providing a dynamic and constantly changing environment for players to explore. From the classic designs of cows, chickens, and pigs to the recent addition of camels, mobs play a significant role in the uniqueness of Minecraft.

The vast variety of mobs in Minecraft adds depth and excitement to the game, as each one offers a different challenge and reward. Some can be farmed for resources, while others can be defeated for valuable items. Knowing the behaviors and abilities of each mob is crucial for players looking to survive and succeed in a Minecraft world.

Passive mobs

Passive mobs are harmless mobs (except for pufferfish) that do not attempt to attack the player, even when provoked or attacked. Most of them can be bred or tamed. These mobs provide resources and can be used for various purposes, such as food, leather, wool, and milk.

They are essential for survival in Minecraft and can be found in various biomes such as forests, plains, and deserts.

  1. Allay
  2. Axolotl
  3. Bat
  4. Cat
  5. Chicken
  6. Cod
  7. Cow
  8. Donkey
  9. Fox
  10. Frog
  11. Glow Squid
  12. Horse
  13. Mooshroom
  14. Mule
  15. Ocelot
  16. Parrot
  17. Pig
  18. Pufferfish (defensive)
  19. Rabbit
  20. Salmon
  21. Sheep
  22. Skeleton Horse
  23. Snow Golem
  24. Squid
  25. Strider
  26. Tadpole
  27. Tropical Fish
  28. Turtle
  29. Villager/Wandering Trader
  30. Camel
  31. Sniffer (Upcoming)

Neutral mobs

Neutral mobs do not attack the player unless provoked. They usually have their own unique behavior and abilities and can sometimes be tamed or bred to serve as pets or mounts.

All of these mobs (except goats) are provoked when the player attacks them.

  1. Bee
  2. Cave Spider
  3. Dolphin
  4. Enderman
  5. Goat
  6. Iron Golem (naturally spawned)
  7. Llama
  8. Panda
  9. Piglin
  10. Polar Bear
  11. Spider
  12. Trader Llama
  13. Wolf
  14. Zombified Piglin

Hostile mobs

Hostile mobs are dangerous non-player characters that attack the player on sight. These mobs can be found in various biomes and environments in the game.

Some passive mobs, such as chickens and skeleton horses, can be hostile if ridden by a hostile mob on rare occasions.

  1. Blaze
  2. Chicken Jockey
  3. Creeper
  4. Drowned
  5. Elder Guardian
  6. Endermite
  7. Evoker
  8. Ghast
  9. Guardian
  10. Hoglin
  11. Husk
  12. Magma Cube
  13. Phantom
  14. Piglin Brute
  15. Pillager
  16. Ravager
  17. Shulker
  18. Silverfish
  19. Skeleton
  20. Skeleton Horseman
  21. Slime
  22. Spider Jockey
  23. Stray
  24. Vex
  25. Vindicator
  26. Warden
  27. Witch
  28. Wither Skeleton
  29. Zoglin
  30. Zombie
  31. Zombie Villager

Boss mobs

Boss mobs are powerful non-player characters in the game that are designed to provide a challenge. Defeating a boss mob usually requires strategic planning and skill, and the player will be rewarded with valuable items and resources upon doing so.

Boss mobs include:

  1. Ender Dragon
  2. Wither

