10 best Minecraft mods to download in 2023

Vanilla Minecraft certainly has its fans, but modding the game can also be incredibly fun. If players want to enhance their gameplay experience, there's likely a mod out there to do exactly that.

From adding new content to improving existing vanilla features, there's something for everybody in Minecraft's modding community. The tireless work of developers has resulted in the world's beloved sandbox game becoming one of the most mod-friendly titles of all time.

However, since there's such a massive number of mods out there to download, it can be overwhelming to decide which ones to use.

If Minecraft fans are looking for some great core mods to get their experience started, there are a few notable examples to look to.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Create and other amazing Minecraft mods worth checking out in 2023

1) Just Enough Items

A foundational mod seen in countless Minecraft modpacks and on plenty of multiplayer servers, Just Enough Items (JEI) overhauls how players interact with their inventory and crafting recipes.

The mod provides a list of every block and item in the game when the player's inventory is opened, complete with each of their crafting recipes. This way, players will always know what they need for their crafting and can easily find the materials thanks to the list and search function.

JEI is a fantastic way to save time rummaging through the recipe book or a player's inventory attempting to use the right resources for the job.

2) JourneyMap

Minecraft worlds are incredibly vast, and it can be pretty easy to get lost. Furthermore, scoping out the terrain and looking for specific areas can be difficult even when using a third-party seed map website.

Enter JourneyMap, which provides a customizable minimap to help players navigate their world and keep track of points of interest. Even better, the mod can even be opened in a player's browser, allowing them to view their entire world seed as they see fit and mark important areas for later reference.

Put plainly, JourneyMap is the best map mod players can ask for in just about any situation.

3) Enchantment Descriptions

The number of enchantments available in Minecraft is only getting larger, and it can be tricky, particularly for newcomers, to remember what each enchantment does.

The Enchantment Descriptions mod is an incredibly simple and effective mod that provides information on each enchantment when players hover over enchanted items. It doesn't matter if the item in question is an enchanted armor piece, weapon, tool, or book; it will still display the necessary information on all enchantments applied to it.

Some Minecraft veterans may not need Enchantment Descriptions, but it's a great quality-of-life mod for new and intermediate-level players.

4) Supplementaries

Decoration can be just as impactful as building in Minecraft, and the smallest details added to a project can make it much more satisfying. Using vanilla blocks and decorations is one way to accomplish this, but Supplementaries takes things to the next level.

The mod adds decorative options that fill in the extra space in players' builds to make them look a little more cozy and lived-in. Stack pancakes on the dining table, place books on miscellaneous surfaces in the library, or add pointed signs to a fence post to direct players where to find points of interest.

All of these blocks and many more are available, thanks to Supplementaries.

5) Create

For Minecraft's most dedicated innovators, Create is one of the best modifications in the community. By setting up contraptions and automated modifications, players can create complex machines capable of performing various tasks, including production, building, and decoration. Form sprawling factories for resource storage, automated entryways for a base, and machines that create needed materials on demand.

Create takes some time to get used to, but before players know it, they'll become machinery masters capable of automating their world down to the slightest detail.

6) Farmer's Delight

There are certainly more than a few food sources in Minecraft, but cooking and eating them isn't exactly anything special. Farmer's Delight changes this fact in a big way by adding more food sources as well as an entire host of kitchen appliances.

By combining these new implementations, players can create new food dishes and make savory meals for themselves and their friends. They can even improve the soil their crops are growing in, increasing the final quality of the tasty vegetables being grown. Plus, the new kitchenware looks fantastic in player-made homes.

7) Alex's Mobs

Minecraft has steadily increased the number of mobs in the game over the years but has yet to have a huge infusion of animals and creatures. This is where Alex's Mobs comes in, as it adds over 89 mobs to the game throughout various biomes and dimensions. Players can witness wild animals like elephants, Tasmanian Devils, gorillas, and bears throughout the game world.

However, Alex's Mobs doesn't stop at animals, as it also introduces dangerous and otherworldly creatures like Farseers, Void Worms, and Skreechers. The mod makes the world of Minecraft much more dangerous and more diverse as well.

8) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

While Minecraft builders and decorators have become very creative with vanilla blocks to create furniture, the game still lacks tried-and-true furniture of its own for the most part.

If players want to step up their furniture game, then MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod is one of the best ways to do so. The mod adds over 80 pieces of furniture, many of which are fully functional instead of just decorative. This includes cooking appliances, mailboxes, and cabinets.

MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod is one of the surefire ways to turn a house into a home where Minecraft is concerned.

9) Biomes O' Plenty

Minecraft has come a long way from its early days, especially when it comes to different biomes in the world. However, there are some that are still missing and have been requested by fans for years.

Biomes O' Plenty is a mod that aims to introduce as much biological diversity in the game as possible by adding dozens of new biomes to the Overworld and Nether. New plants, flowers, and building blocks are even provided in these biomes, giving players more options for building and decorating projects.

Biomes O' Plenty also works magnificently with other mods, including Alex's Mobs, improving the world of Minecraft as a whole.

10) Ars Nouveau

Magic has been a part of Minecraft for a while in some respects, but players haven't exactly been able to sling spells and conjure creatures in the vanilla game. However, with Ars Nouveau, the game world and the beings in it overflow with mystic power.

This mod lets players craft custom spells to defeat enemies and change the world around them. They can create magical trinkets to enhance their abilities, build arcane machines, and even summon familiars and other creatures to join them on adventures.

The amount of content in this single mod is staggering. The only way to experience all of the arcane splendor is to install Ars Nouveau and witness it firsthand.

Poll : 0 votes