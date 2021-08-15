5 best mods for The End in Minecraft

The End is one of the three dimensions in vanilla Minecraft. It is known for being the dimension where gamers fight the ender dragon and visit end cities.

Since The End only consists of one biome, many Minecraft players have requested an update to The End dimension, similar to the 1.16 nether update. With the Caves & Cliffs Part Two update still to be released, it is unlikely that a major update to The End will come any time soon.

While an update to Minecraft’s End hasn’t been officially announced by Mojang, gamers can always download mods to make the dimension more exciting. Here are some of the best mods Minecraft players can use for The End.

Great Minecraft mods for The End

5) Enderite Mod

The Enderite Mod adds a subtle yet impactful change to The End dimension in Minecraft. This mod introduces a new material, enderite, that is inspired by netherite. While netherite is the strongest material in vanilla Minecraft, enderite becomes the strongest with this mod.

Enderite is obtained from this mod’s new ore that acts similar to ancient debris in the nether. The Unrefined Enderite ore must be mined, then smelted, then crafted into ingots before it can be used to craft recipes for brand new tools and armor. The addition of this End ore gives the dimension a bit of purpose and reason to visit.

4) The End Expansion Mod

Image via CurseForge

The End Expansion Mod is one that plays well off of vanilla Minecraft’s End dimension. It adds tons of new mobs to the game, including a plethora of enderman variants and other End-inspired creatures.

The End Expansion Mod also introduces new End items, blocks, weapons and armor into Minecraft. Additionally, there are lots of brand new End structures to be discovered and explored, making this mod great for players who want more things to do in The End.

This mod can be played in Minecraft version 1.16.5.

3) Better End

Better End is perfect for a Minecraft player who wishes to explore The End more. This mod adds a whopping 24 brand new beautiful biomes to The End dimension.

These biomes consist of vibrant colors and detailed textures, all inspired by the original vanilla Minecraft End. In addition to the many new biomes, the Better End mod introduces new mobs, items, blocks, weapons, tools, armor and even enchantments into the game.

Better End is even updated for the 1.17.1 update, so gamers can play on the current version of Minecraft.

2) End Remastered

The End Remastered mod is a total game changer, essentially instating a brand new way to play and beat Minecraft. This mod adds so much more to the journey of beating the game. Instead of just having to locate the nether fortress and the stronghold, End Remastered introduces new structures that are essential for players to find.

End Remastered requires players to find 11 new eyes of ender before they are able to finally go into battle against the ender dragon. Each eye is unique and requires brand new challenges for players to take on in order to obtain them, making the game much more challenging.

The most recent update to this mod was for Minecraft 1.16.5, however a new update is said to be coming soon.

1) The Outer End

Realistically, The Outer End mod is probably the closest to what an actual Minecraft End update from Mojang would look like. This mod does not do a complete overhaul of the dimension, but rather incorporates a few nice additions that blend well with the original vanilla End design.

The Outer End includes two creepy new biomes, two new structures, six new mobs and other minor changes, all retaining the signature eeriness of The End dimension. It even has a plethora of new music and sounds to hear while playing that will surely spook some gamers.

Edited by Gautham Balaji