Top 5 things beginners should know about The End in Minecraft

As its name suggests, the end realm is the final destination in Minecraft. The ender dragon, the final boss of the game, awaits players who enter the end dimension.

Beginner players can find the end dimension quite scary at first. It has a pitch-black sky and an empty void bottom. When a player enters the end dimension, they will spawn on a 5x5x1 obsidian platform.

This article shares information about the end dimension and everything beginner players need to know about it.

Five things beginners need to know about the end dimension in Minecraft

#5 - Leaving the end dimension

Exit Portal and dragon egg (Image via Minecraft)

If a player is visiting the end dimension for the first time, they won't be able to go back to the overworld until they die or kill the ender dragon. That's why first-time players should only enter the end portal if they are prepared to battle the mighty ender dragon.

After killing the Ender Dragon, players can go back to their overworld respawn point using the exit portal. When leaving the end dimension using the exit portal for the first time, players will be congratulated for completing the game with the "end" poem.

#4 - The game is not over

Beating the Ender Dragon might sound like beating Minecraft, but it's not the end. Minecraft is a never-ending game. Players can always build new things, explore their world, improve their gameplay, and much more. The sky is the limit!

After killing the Ender Dragon, players can search for elytra, which allows the player to fly in Minecraft.

#3 - End gateways

End gateway (Image via Minecraft)

The spawn island isn't the only thing in the end dimension. After defeating the Ender Dragon, players will unlock an end gateway. Players can use the end gateway to teleport to the outer islands far away from the main island.

End gateways can teleport players around 1000 blocks away from the main island. Players can spawn and defeat more ender dragons to unlock more end gateways in Minecraft.

#2 - Elytras

Elytra inside end city boat (Image via Minecraft)

Elytra is one of the best items in Minecraft. Players can use elytra with rockets to fly. Players can find elytra inside flying boats in end cities, located in the outer islands of the end dimension.

#1 - Endermen and the ender dragon

Endermen in the end dimension (Image via Minecraft)

Players should also be aware of endermen when preparing for their battle against the ender dragon. Endermen can be found everywhere in the end dimension of Minecraft.

Beginner players might look at an enderman by mistake while fighting the dragon. Enderman will attack any player who looks at their face. Players can use a carved pumpkin to prevent endermen from getting angry.