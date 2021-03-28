5 things players likely didn't know about the End in Minecraft

The end dimension is the final dimension in Minecraft. After defeating the Ender Dragon, players should finish Minecraft. Many players only come to the end dimension to fight the Ender Dragon, but the end is full of many more uses than just the Ender Dragon fight.

5 facts players might not know about the end in Minecraft

#1 - End gateway portals

Minecraft gateway (Image via gamepedia)

After the player defeats the Ender Dragon, they'll notice a portal back to the overworld exists. What some players might not know is that at the edge of the main end island, there are gateway portals that are generated to let players enter the outer end islands. About 20 of these portals are generated upon killing the Ender Dragon.

#2 - Ender pearl use

Minecraft gateway portal (Image via Twitter)

Outer island gateway portals teleport the player over 1000 blocks away from the main island. These island gateway portals are only one block large and covered almost completely in bedrock. The only way players can get into them is by throwing an ender pearl into the portal.

Ender pearls are useful for more than just this activity; they can be used in fights against the Ender Dragon and help make travel a bit easier in this floating dimension. Also, if players fall into the void, they can save themselves by quickly throwing an ender pearl at the nearest island.

#3 - Mobs

Minecraft shulker (Image via minecraftforum)

Only three mobs spawn in the End dimension. These are endermen, the Ender Dragon, and shulkers. Shulkers are the most interesting mob on this list, as they can be used to store items. Once a shulker is killed, it cannot respawn.

#4 - Chorus fruit

Minecraft chorus fruit (Image via mappingminecraftblogspot)

Chorus fruit is a plant found in the End dimension. Players can easily break this plant. When players eat them, it will teleport them to a random nearby location.

Players can use commands to grow chorus trees abnormally large. If the chorus tree is generated in some locations on the island, it won't grow.

#5 - Music

Minecraft general end photo (Image via gearnuke)

The End's music is similar to that of the overworld, except the music is extremely distorted, making it sound like a different track entirely.