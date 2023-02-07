Minecraft player revamps conduit with new design and animation

Conduit is a powerful item in Minecraft that can be activated by placing it between submerged prismarine blocks. Once activated, it applies several powerful status effects on players who happen to be around the conduit. Although it is not the most used feature in the game, it is quite handy underwater.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/MushirMickeyJoe uploaded a video to the official Minecraft subreddit showcasing how they redesigned the conduit's deactivated and activated textures and animation. The redesigned texture looks more like nautilus shells, an item used to craft the conduit.

When the conduit is active, the circular object inside the conduit also resembles the heart of the sea - the second item used to craft it. When the vanilla version of the conduit activates, the heart of the sea has a vertical slit that makes it look like an eye. The original poster also revamped the animation, as the conduit opens much wider than in the vanilla version.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor redesigning the conduit

There are certain features in Minecraft that Mojang has not yet updated or focused on, one of them being conduits. Hence, when members of the Minecraft subreddit saw the redesigned item and the new animation, they were thrilled and delighted. Within a day, the post received over 4,000 upvotes and several comments.

Most of the commenters appreciated the original poster for redesigning the conduit to make it slightly different. They praised the animation and pointed out how the textures matched the items used to make the conduit. Of course, since both the playerbase and Mojang have all but forgotten about the item, it was a breath of fresh air to see it redesigned by the original poster.

Several Redditors were curious about the availability of a texture pack to change the conduit's look. Luckily, the original poster replied to these comments, providing a link to the CurseForge website, where the texture pack is available for anyone to download. They also linked their YouTube video, where they constantly make changes to the pack and showcase them.

When we see the video posted by the original poster, there is audio playing in the background of a person talking about something completely unrelated to conduits or Minecraft. However, some members of the subreddit instantly recognized the famous YouTuber Sips's voice and mentioned them in the comments. They figured out that Sips was talking about Skyrim in the video.

The original poster also replied to these comments, saying they wanted to keep the audio and represent that they loved Sips and his content.

Overall, the post received several positive comments as the original poster redesigned the conduit to look different from the vanilla version. The video continues to gather viewers and upvotes on the Minecraft subreddit.

