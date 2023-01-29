5 best Minecraft 1.19 texture packs for low-end PCs

Minecraft 1.19 has some of the most basic graphics. The entire world is made up of blocks that have pixelations. However, the game can stutter and hang when players load hundreds of chunks in a single world. Such an issue can mainly happen on devices that have low-end specifications.

Moreover, some players would love to use third-party packs that modify the textures of mobs, blocks, particles, etc. Most of these mods can be heavy on systems, but some focus on PCs with light gear. Since the sandbox title has been around for over a decade, almost all levels of additions are available for it. Here are some of the best texture packs for weaker devices.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These texture packs are only compatible with Java Edition.

JoliCraft, Classic 3D, and other Minecraft 1.19 texture packs for low-end PCs

1) Bare Bones

Bare Bones for Minecraft 1.19 simplifies textures and increases vibrance (Image via CurseForge)

Every Minecraft player who has seen the official trailers Mojang released for the sandbox game must have noticed how the overall aesthetic was so smooth and vibrant. And if they want the same effect in the vanilla game, the Bare Bones pack is a good texture pack to install.

Bare Bones essentially reduces the level of texture and pixel color variation to make everything look simpler and smoother. It also increases the overall color vibrance of the game, which is as close as it can get to the released content. Although the game does look a lot more cartoonish, the pack will slightly reduce the load on lower-end devices.

2) MoreFPS Pack

MoreFPS Pack also simplifies the textures and increases FPS in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

The MoreFPS Pack, like Bare Bones, drastically reduces the number of textures to relieve the excess load on devices that don't have high-performance components. While such a change reduces block and mob quality, it simplifies items and particles. Of course, this pack may drastically reduce the graphics quality of the game, but players can use this pack if they are not getting enough FPS from the vanilla graphics.

3) Classic 3D (16x)

This texture pack makes blocks three-dimensional in Minecraft 1.19 while maintaining good FPS (Image via CurseForge)

Classic 3D is slightly heavier than Bare Bones and MoreFPS since it protrudes certain textures from a block to make them look three-dimensional. However, it is still one of the lower-end packs as it only works on 16x pixels. It will greatly improve the quality of block textures while keeping the game light on the system.

4) JoliCraft

JoliCraft texture pack completely changes how the blocks and mobs look in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via ResorcePack.net)

Jolicraft will completely change how Minecraft will look. It offers brand-new textures for mobs and blocks while being fairly light on low-end devices. Even the particle will massively change by installing this mod. Players can try this pack if they are bored of the same old ones. However, the design theme offered in this might not suit everyone.

5) Water Improved

This texture pack increases the transparency of water blocks in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

Water Improved, as the name implies, mainly refines the textures of water blocks by slightly increasing their transparency. Although it only affects one kind of block, it can easily run on slower PCs.

This texture pack gives an effect similar to that of a night vision potion, which makes water blocks transparent and allows players to see underwater easily. However, users can easily increase or reduce transparency through custom settings.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes