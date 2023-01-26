Minecraft Legends official gameplay trailer and release date revealed

Since its announcement last year, news about Minecraft Legends has been relatively scarce. However, that's no longer the case since Mojang recently unveiled a release date for the upcoming action/strategy spinoff.

During Xbox's Developer Direct event, Microsoft revealed that Legends would be released for consoles and PC on April 18, 2023. Microsoft also showcased additional gameplay and story elements before the release date announcement at the end of their trailer. The game's multiplayer features appear to support both competitive and co-op play.

With Minecraft Legends arriving in just a few months, it doesn't hurt to review what's currently known about the upcoming title.

Minecraft Legends: Everything to Know as of January 2023

The piglin armies are ready for war in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Legends is a hybrid action and strategy game that is played from a third-person perspective. Players control a hero who must protect the Overworld from an invasion by the inhabitants of the Nether. However, they won't fight their battles alone, as they'll be able to recruit old and new faces in the Overworld to create an army of mobs to repel the invaders and send them back to the Nether.

As the army of piglins marches on, peaceful settlements in the Overworld will come under fire. Players will have to defend against these hostile forces and secure the settlements from future attacks. They will have access to a variety of powerful weapons, armor, and abilities, and they'll be able to command their troops in real time as well.

While Minecraft players will have their hands full taking on the corruption of the Nether, there will be other factors to contend with. As revealed by Microsoft's latest trailer, players can either band together to ensure their success in battle or clash head-to-head with one another. In the recently-unveiled PvP gameplay, players are seen building up their defenses and staging raids on the structures of other players, likely for loot and resources that are required to defeat the incoming threat.

In addition to the gameplay reveal, Mojang and Microsoft have confirmed that two versions of the game will be available. The Standard Edition of the game will cost $39.99, but there is also a Deluxe Edition available for $49.99 that includes both the base game and a Deluxe Skin Pack to be used for player customizations in-game. The skin pack includes one hero skin, four mount skins, and an additional mount skin that will be available post-launch.

Mojang has stated that Minecraft Legends will be available for both console and PC. This includes current consoles as well as the recently-released next-generation lineup. In total, players can enjoy Legends on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5|4, Steam, Windows 11|10, Xbox's PC Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It is currently unclear if Minecraft Legends will be compatible with mobile devices or platforms utilizing MacOS/iOS, but additional details may emerge in the following months.

