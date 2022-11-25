Mojang reveals chaotic PvP mode for Minecraft Legends: All you need to know

Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive unveiled the PvP mode for Minecraft Legends last Friday. The developers released a trailer showcasing the game's PvP combat on the official Minecraft YouTube channel.

In the trailer, Blackbird Interactive's Pete Gahn, Lee Pederson, and Kyle Jensen, along with Mojang's Dennis Ries, explained what makes the PvP mode "so much chaotic fun."

Minecraft Legends is the newest title in the Minecraft family. It is a real-time strategy game that is scheduled for release in 2023.

The game requires players to lead armies against evil Piglin forces that have come out of Nether Portals across the Overworld. In their efforts to push back against the uprising, unlikely alliances will be forged.

Players can participate in a campaign or the recently revealed PvP mode, which offers an exciting and over-the-top experience.

How does the PvP mode work in Minecraft Legends?

Before starting a match in PvP mode, players can join one of two teams: Orange or Blue. Each team can have up to four players. With a maximum of eight players leading armies on the map, the match can get pretty exciting and even confusing for unprepared players.

Throughout the course of the match, players can scout around the procedurally generated map to find valuable resources that will help boost their own armies. These resources can be gathered with the help of allays, which players can place down in an area to farm resources for them over time.

However, players will need to watch out when harvesting rare or valuable materials. Other players will also want to get them, which can prompt large-scale battles.

Player builds can change drastically based on available materials

Since each map is procedurally generated, players will have no idea what they are stepping into until the match begins. This means they will have to adapt their armies and playstyle to compensate for the materials they have access to.

For example, in one match, players may have ample diamonds and can come up with a diamond and iron strategy. However, in the next, they may only have a redstone mine to access and, hence, will need to adapt to a redstone strategy.

This also means that players who hold valuable materials risk being targeted by everyone first, so careful defense and communication are key.

Buildings can give teams boosts but can be destroyed

Like in any other good RTS game, players can create buildings to give themselves and their team an advantage. However, due to this reason, other teams can target and destroy these buildings to throw off their whole strategy.

To combat this issue, players must decide when and where to attack in order to prevent their opponents from building an effective strategy that could end up taking them out.

Minecraft Legends will be an exciting game when it releases in 2023

Players have a lot to look forward to in terms of both the single-player campaign and PvP modes of Minecraft Legends. It will be interesting to see the strategies that players come up with when the game releases in 2023.

Minecraft Legends is expected to be available on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

