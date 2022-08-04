Minecraft Legends: Everything known about Mojang's next action strategy game

Mojang recently announced a brand new game called Minecraft Legends. This game looks to be quite different from both the titles currently offered by Mojang. When the developers dropped the news, it took the entire community by storm. The new game will be a breath of fresh air for players who are growing weary of the traditional sandbox experience.

Minecraft Legends @legends_game redsto.ne/Legends-Announ… Discover the mysteries of #MinecraftLegends , a new action strategy game. Lead your allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins. Coming 2023! #UnitetheOverworld Discover the mysteries of #MinecraftLegends, a new action strategy game. Lead your allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins. Coming 2023! #UnitetheOverworld redsto.ne/Legends-Announ… https://t.co/Yu2iEgLPM7

Mojang has also released a fascinating trailer that narrates the lore of the game and what type of role gamers will be playing in the world. There has also been a lot of debate regarding the game's release window, how it will play out, and the platforms it will run on.

Everything to know about Minecraft Legends

The story of the game

When Mojang dropped the news and the trailer about the new game, they immediately indicated a story or 'legend' related to it.

As players know, the Overworld and the Nether are two of the most popular realms in the regular sandbox game. Players frequently interact with mobs present in both the realms and progress further in the game.

Though some Nether-based mobs rarely enter the Overworld through the Nether portal, this concept will be the starting point of the Minecraft Legends story.

The player will protect the Overworld from Nether corruption in Minecraft Legends (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The trailer reveals that the peaceful Overworld has been invaded by ravenous Piglin mobs that entered the realm through the Nether portal. They only have one goal, to ruin the Overworld and corrupt the realm. However, the player will fight against these Piglins and unite the Overworld mobs to defend the realm.

In this game, players will be able to unite all mobs of the Overworld, including hostile mobs like Skeletons, Zombies, etc.

Gameplay

Players can unite Overworld mobs and direct them into battle (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Mojang will be stepping into the action strategy game genre with this new game. Though the strategy genre elements will be at the game's core, some mechanics will also be inspired by action games.

When players jump into the new world, they will feel comfortable yet refreshed by the slightly new look of the Overworld. The game will mainly be played from a third-person perspective.

Players will defend peaceful settlements from Piglin invasions and gradually stop the Nether corruption from spreading. Players can also control ally mob movements by directing them into battle.

Release and supported platforms

Minecraft Legends will release sometime in 2023 (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Mojang has announced that the game will be released sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, no specific dates have been announced by the developers. However, fans can expect the game to be released sometime in the summer.

The game will run on different devices and operating systems except for the mobile platforms of Android and iOS. This means that players can play it on any console, Windows PC or Mac.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far