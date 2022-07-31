5 oldest mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are some mobs present in Minecraft 1.19 that were added over 10 years ago. The age-old sandbox game is known for some of its iconic mobs since they were some of the first features added to the game after all the basic blocks and items. They were particularly introduced for the purpose of facilitating immersion and interaction in the title.

Though the game's first version was released in 2011, the title was in development for a couple of years prior to that, and some mobs have been a part of the game since 2009. As a result, they've become the face of Minecraft, even though most of them are quite annoying to deal with sometimes. In the very beginning, the developers added five mobs to the game.

Creeper and four other mobs still kicking in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Creeper

Creepers are the most iconic and oldest mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the most annoying yet iconic mob in the entire game are Creepers. They are hostile and have had only one aim since they were first added to the title: to sneak up on players and explode. Though their mechanisms have slightly changed over the years, they still remain true to their behavior.

They were added in the 'Java Edition Classic 0.24_Survival_Test' game version. This is such an old alpha version of the game that it can hardly be found anywhere, and it has been confirmed that the annoying yet beloved hostile mob was added with this version.

2) Zombies

Zombies were in Minecraft even before the official release of the game (Image via Mojang)

Another classic mob is regular Zombies. These are the most basic hostile mobs that will normally chase players and attack with their hands. They were also added to the same game version as Creepers. Whenever a player joins the world for the first time, they will most likely encounter a Zombie during their first night in the game.

Like Creepers, Zombies also went through some changes. Different variations of the hostile mobs were made, and the detection range of the mob was also increased.

3) Skeletons

Skeletons had their hands horizontal like Zombies (Image via Mojang)

Skeletons were the third hostile mob added to the title and were introduced with Zombies and Creepers in the 'Java Edition Classic 0.24_Survival_Test' game version. They are another classic hostile mob that attacks players with a bow and arrow. However, when they were first included in the test versions, they did not shoot arrows and were much more like Zombies, with horizontal arm animations.

Later on, they were given bows, and their animations were drastically improved in terms of handling the bows and shooting arrows.

4) Pigs

Pigs were the first passive mob added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The first non-hostile mob that was introduced in the game was the Pig. These creatures were initially teased by Notch, the creator of the game, in August of 2009. Later on, they were added alongside Creepers, Zombies, and Skeletons in the same aforementioned test version.

Pigs were the first mobs that were conceptualized by Notch. He also showed a funny failed model of a pig with no arms, and its body was upright. This failed model of a pig was later used to create Creepers.

5) Spider

Spiders were the fifth mob added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Spider was the second set of mobs that were added to the game after Creepers, Zombies, Skeletons, and Pigs. These arthropods were included in the same test version as the other entries on this list. They were hostile from the very beginning, though they were unable to jump far. They are another common hostile mob that players will most likely encounter during their first night.

