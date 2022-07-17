How to find diamonds fast and easily in Minecraft 1.19 update

Diamonds are the most craved item in the Minecraft 1.19 update. These precious earth materials bring joy to every player, be it a novice or a veteran. Diamonds are considered one of the strongest materials in the game and can be used to craft all kinds of gears like tools, weapons, and armor. Diamond gear has considerably more durability and strength compared to iron gear.

In the beginning, every player spends hours finding these precious items underground. Alternatively, there are several other ways to obtain it as well. Due to their rarity, finding them can be a chore, especially for new players. Also, with the Minecraft 1.19 update, diamonds are slightly tricky to look for due to the spooky Deep Dark Biome generating underground.

Easiest way to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mining at Y level -58

These ore blocks are most common at Y level -58 (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

These items are naturally found in the form of ore blocks. These ores are scattered all around the overworld below a certain Y level. Players should know that after the release of the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, the world and ore generation changed completely. The bedrock layer shifted down to 64 levels, creating a huge underground space for more blocks to generate.

Hence, this changed the ore generation as well. Their generation levels and frequency have changed quite drastically. As of now, players will find the most amount of diamonds at Y level -58. Even though mining is the most basic way to find these rare items, it is the easiest one as well.

These rare ores will start generating from Y level 11, go down to -63 and increase in frequency as the player goes further towards bedrock. However, players must mine a few blocks above the bedrock layer so they don't bump into these blocks.

Players must use the branch mining strategy to clear out a larger area and increase their chances of finding them. Moreover, they must also use fortune enchantment while mining the ore blocks so that it drops the most amount of diamonds.

Using X-ray mod

X-ray mod can greatly help players find rare ore blocks in a matter of minutes (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Though mining for diamonds is the easiest way to find them, it is a tedious task. There could be times when players might not see any ore blocks for an hour. This is where mods come into play. If players want to find these rare items without mining for hours, they can use X-ray mods.

This mod will make all normal blocks invisible and solely show players different kinds of ore blocks that are available around the world. With this, players will know exactly where the rare ore blocks are located and simply mine towards them. It is best to find these rare items in the game if players are willing to use mods.

