How to get X-ray in Minecraft Java Edition?

Minecraft Java Edition is one of the few games that allows players to install any kind of mod and use it in the game. Due to its open source nature, a huge modding community has emerged around the game. Players can add new features, structures, mobs, biomes, and even gamemodes to the sandbox game. One of the most popular mods for the game is the X-ray.

X-ray, as the name suggests, is a brilliant type of mod that enables players to look for different types of blocks underground. Since the game is majorly based on mining, players are constantly looking for precious materials whether it is underground or underwater. However, if players do not want to waste time by mining for hours and simply want to find these blocks quicker, they can use this mod to locate them easily.

How to download and install X-ray mod in Minecraft Java Edition

How to download the mod and Forge App

First, players will need to download the Forge App from this site. This is an application that creates a new separate game version that is modded and allows all kinds of mods to work in it. When players install the app, they can simply select the game and create a separate version of it.

Download page for the Minecraft mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

For Minecraft Java Edition, there are several mods that can enable this feature in the game. Out of them, the X-ray Ultimate is the most famous one, and it has over 26 million downloads. Players can simply head to this site and click 'Install' for the Forge app to automatically install it on the modded game version. The mod is updated to the latest version of the game, 1.18.2. Hence, players should not face any issues.

How to use the X-ray mod on Minecraft Java Edition

Resource pack settings (Image via Minecraft)

Once the mod is successfully installed from the Forge app, players can run the modded Minecraft Java Edition from the Forge App. In the game, they will need to head to the settings and enter the resource pack option. In the resource pack option, players can simply enable the X-ray Ultimate mod by hitting the play button.

Use night vision potion to see all the precious blocks (Image via Minecraft)

After activating it, players can enter a world to see all the important ore blocks hidden deep underground. All the other blocks become transparent with only their borders visible. Players might have to use the night vision potion to see all the ore blocks underground.

Even though it is not the prettiest way to play the game, players can temporarily enable the mod and quickly scan the area to find precious blocks and mine them easily.

