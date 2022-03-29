4 best XRay mods for Minecraft in 2022

Finding diamonds and other resources is one of the best parts of Minecraft. Stumbling across a vein of diamonds after traveling through a massive cave or strip mining for hundreds of blocks is an unparalleled feeling. Part of that is because it's a complex process that pays off with good rewards (the resources).

However, it can also be conducive to knowing where they are. Getting diamonds is good, no matter how easy it is to find them. Finding them in a chest is one of the best experiences, and it requires no work at all.

Xray mods allow players to see through grass, stone, and others to see the resources below them, much like an Xray. They're beneficial, so here's which ones are the best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Xray mods to use in Minecraft

4) Xray mod (1.18.2, 1.17.1)- Fullbright, Cave Finder, Fly

One of the best Xray mods (Image via 9Minecraft)

According to the creators of this mod, one of the best Xray mods out there, this mod reportedly has "fullbright, cavefinder, configurable coordinates display, survival fly, fly speed, and much more." Fullbright is a feature that automatically brightens the dark places in the game, making it beneficial.

3) Rift Xray Mod

The Rift Xray Mod is exceptional for finding ores. It has multiple different Xray modes so that players can search ravines, caves, strongholds, and almost anything else they can find underground.

It also comes with a fullbright mode and a few other useful features. It's been around for a while. Hence, it's been updated and fixed multiple times for optimal performance.

2) Xray Mod (Fabric/Forge)

Xray mod (Image via CurseForge)

This is one of the best Xray mods out there. It was recently updated to work for version 1.18.1, which is great for current players. Players can use this to help them instantly find whatever they are looking for.

They can also modify it to highlight certain things or remove certain things. Here's what the creators had to say about it:

"Bored by finding your diamonds legitimately? This mod is for you! This mod includes a Xray, an entity tracer and an entity ESP."

1) Advanced Xray Mod (Forge Edition)

Advanced Xray Mod (Image via 9Minecraft)

The only reason the previous entry wasn't first on this list is that there's an advanced version. It has improved on most aspects of the game and was just updated two days ago at the time of writing to version 1.18.2.

It's one of the most used mods in general (not just for Xray mods), so it's the go-to Xray mod. Players can use it to see almost everything they want at one time, as seen in the photo.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar