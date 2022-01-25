5 best Minecraft mods to play solo in 2022

Since Minecraft got its full release in 2011, the game's community has been hard at work designing many different kinds of mods for it. Many different kinds of mods are available for the game.

While some add new features like extra mobs, new types of furniture, new biomes, or even dimensions, other mods tweak some pre-existing features like world generation or bring more functionality to them. An example of this is the "Effective" mod, which brings splashes and ripples in the game's water.

Many players undertake solo journeys across the vast lands of the game. While it can be more fun with multiple players around, some in-game experiences are great for solo players. The following mods are ideal for single-player gameplay.

Note: Every mod on this list requires Forge.

5 Minecraft mods that players should try out if they like a solo experience

1) MineColonies

This mod allows players to construct their very own town in Minecraft. The mod mostly focuses on strategy, planning and productivity of a newly-designed town. Just like vanilla Minecraft, players are provided with a dynamically-generated world that ensures that each build is different.

A plethora of NPCs like Builders, Farmers, Fishers, Foresters, Guards, Miners, Smelters, Bakers, Cooks, and more can be found within this mod, each with its own designated purpose.

2) Terralith 2.0

The Terralith 2.0 mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod is an updated version of the Terralith mod, made specifically for the Caves and Clifs part 2 update. While the update brought some huge changes to the game's world generation, this mod expands it further without adding new blocks, therefore keeping the "vanilla" feel of the game intact.

The mod completely revamps the Overworld dimension by adding a plethora of new biomes and caves to it, and is compatible with both Fabric and Forge.

3) Create

The "Create" mod deals with building using automation and technology. It adds a ton of new blocks and tools to the game that players can use to design any type of machinery they want.

These can include windmills, sorting systems, harvestors, generators, etc. The concept of power is introduced in the game, which unlocks increased functionality and leads to the creation of a ton of machines.

4) Just Enough Items

The JEI menu in this mod (Image via Minecraft)

Just Enough Items, or JEI, is a mod that adds a recipe-viewing system to the game. Menus for the same can be accessed via the player's inventory. Selecting an object in the player's inventory will show players every recipe that item is used in.

Additionally, selecting an object inside the JEI menu will showcase that item’s recipe.

5) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O'Plenty is one of the most famous mods for the game. While it is almost seven years old now, this mod remains one of the top picks for mods that alter terrain generation. It adds around 80 new biomes to the game, along with new blocks, trees, plants, flowers and more.

While the vanilla version of the game is considered by many to be the best version of the game, mods continue to fascinate players with the amount and nature of items, mobs, blocks, and more that they can add to the game. Mods drastically increase the replayability of the game, and liven things up for the average player.

