How many dimensions are there in Minecraft?

Minecraft has hundreds of blocks and items for players to obtain. Many of these blocks are exclusive to specific dimensions. Along with blocks, many mobs in the game are also found only in certain realms.

In Minecraft, players can find three dimensions: the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. These dimensions, also known as realms, have unique world generation, exclusive terrain features, and a diverse mix of mobs.

In order to beat the game, players will have to visit all three dimensions. Players can go to dimensions with unique structures called portals. This article informs players about the three dimensions in Minecraft.

Dimensions in Minecraft

The Overworld

The Overworld (Image via Minecraft)

Every player's Minecraft journey begins in the Overworld. Out of all the three dimensions, the Overworld is the most peaceful and friendly dimension. Nevertheless, there are still certain dangerous mobs like zombies, creepers, skeletons, and so on.

The Overworld has the highest number of mobs, and most of them are useful like cows, sheep, villagers, etc. Players can find valuable minerals like iron, diamond, and emerald in the Overworld. The pathway to the other two dimensions exists in the Overworld.

The Nether realm

The Nether realm is the second dimension in Minecraft. It is a fiery and hellish dimension filled with netherrack and lava. Players can travel to the Nether by creating a nether portal using ten obsidian. Last year, Mojang Studios improved the Nether realm with the 1.16 Nether update.

Players can find five unique biomes in the Nether dimension: nether wastes, crimson forests, warped forests, soul sand valleys, and basalt deltas. Each biome is made of its own unique blocks and features many hostile mobs.

Many beginners may even wonder why they would want to visit this hellish dimension with almost every mob there trying to kill them. However, it should be noted that players will have to visit the Nether realm to get blaze rods from fortresses.

Blaze powder, crafted from blaze rods, is required to make eyes of ender. Without the eyes of ender, players cannot visit the final dimension of Minecraft.

The End

End dimension (Image via Minecraft)

The End is the final dimension in Minecraft. To get to the End dimension, players will have to activate the end portal found inside strongholds. The Ender Dragon will attack players visiting the End dimension for the first time in their world.

Considered to be the final boss of Minecraft, the Ender dragon is quite difficult to beat. Players will have to defeat the dragon to activate the exit portal at the center of the End dimension. Killing the Ender dragon will generate an end gateway that leads to outer end islands.

On the outer islands, players will find chorus fruits and end cities. Players can loot these end cities to get extremely valuable items like shulker shells, enchanted diamond gear, and elytras.

Infinite dimensions

The Overworld, the Nether, and the End are the only dimensions in vanilla Minecraft. As an April fools joke, Mojang added over 2 billion dimensions in the 20w14∞ snapshot.

Most of the dimensions depicted were randomized, but a few of them were easter eggs. Sadly, it was just temporary, and the feature was removed in a later snapshot.

