Top 5 differences between End dimension and the Nether realm in Minecraft

Minecraft consists of three main dimensions: the overworld, the Nether, and the End. The first is where many players spend most of their gameplay, but the Nether and End dimensions have great purpose in their own ways.

There are a lot of elements that make up both the Nether and the End. These two Minecraft realms do have many notable similarities, such as the fact that they both require a portal to access and are essential visits to the game.

However, the Nether and the End in Minecraft are entirely different. When compared to each other, there are evident contrasts that users can draw.

The End vs The Nether in Minecraft

5) Mobs

The Nether is full of mobs (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is full of unique and scary mobs, most of which are hostile. Nearly every Minecraft player has had an unfortunate interaction with a Nether mob at some point.

Creatures of the Nether can be found roaming just about everywhere within the realm, unlike the End, which has quite a limited amount of mobs.

The End has only three mobs that call it home. These are endermen, shulkers, and of course, the ender dragon. It is also worth mentioning that the enderman can be found in all three dimensions of Minecraft, so it is not inherently native to the End.

4) Ecosystem

The chorus fruit can be found all over the End (Image via Minecraft)

It might not logically seem so by the looks of it, given that it is a hell-like realm, but the Nether is a booming environment for plant life. There are many native plants that gamers can find, such as fungus, nether wart, shroomlights, and more.

On the other hand, the End is primarily known as a barren wasteland, meaning that barely any life can be sustained. This could explain the lack of mobs and the reason for there being just one single End crop: chorus fruit.

Miraculously, chorus fruit can be found all over the outer island of the End. It can even be grown in any Minecraft dimension if users choose to do so.

3) Explorability

The Nether is like the overworld in that players can explore it for thousands and thousands of blocks upon first entering. There is no limit on them in terms of wandering far and wide, except maybe the treacherous terrain often generated into the realm.

However, users must first defeat the ender dragon before unlocking the ability to explore the outer islands when it comes to the End. Once that is complete, the end gateway portals will open up for them to go through.

This can be a significant roadblock for those eager to snatch the precious loot found in end cities, but it is an important challenge that all Minecraft gamers must complete if playing on survival.

2) Portals

The End portal in a stronghold (Image via William Goosen on YouTube)

While perhaps the most evident similarity between the Nether and the End is the need to have a portal to enter the dimensions, the portals themselves are incredibly different.

Nether portals can be crafted manually by players. This means that they can enter the Nether from any place in the overworld, so long as they have the suitable materials to do so.

Conversely, gamers can only find end portals in a stronghold. In almost every case, they cannot even get to the stronghold or activate the End portal without going to the Nether first to collect blaze powder for ender eyes.

Additionally, users cannot teleport into the Nether from the End as Nether portals will not activate while in the End. In that sense, the two dimensions are entirely and utterly separate.

1) Biomes

The Nether has multiple biomes to explore (Image via Minecraft)

Thanks to the 1.16 Minecraft update, the Nether received a major revamp and brand new biomes were introduced into the realm. Now, there are lots of Nether biomes for gamers to explore, each with unique environments.

The End dimension has just one biome throughout the entire realm. No matter how far a player travels in any direction, it will all look nearly identical. The only major visual aspects within the End itself in terms of terrain are the main area where the ender dragon is fought and the end city structures scattered throughout the outer islands.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinions.

