Top 5 best Minecraft nether mobs

The nether in Minecraft is known for being a terrifying place due to the spooky creatures that roam the realm.

While the nether has always been scary, the 1.16 Minecraft update introduced some new mobs into the game, raising the stakes for players who venture under. Each mob has its own unique purpose in the nether, with some being much more ideal to interact with than others.

Objectively, here are the top five best Minecraft mobs that live within the nether.

*Please note: this article reflects the author’s opinions.*

Top 5 Minecraft nether mobs

#5 - Zombie Piglin

Image via Minecraft

These neutral mobs are arguably a nether middle-ground. They won’t attack a player unless hit first, making them easy to navigate around when searching for the nether fortress.

However, if a player does accidentally hit a zombified piglin, they are in for a rude awakening. Every single zombie piglin in the near vicinity will then want to attack the player who incited the battle. Players will either have to fight back or abort their nether mission and run for their lives.

#4 - Hoglin

Image via Minecraft

Hoglins are usually quite scary due to their powerful attacks. These mobs are always hostile and can do significant damage to a player.

However, hoglins act as the only source of substantial food in the nether. Other than mushrooms for mushroom stew, if players run out of food while traveling in the nether, they risk the chance of going hungry as their options are limited. But if gamers are able to find and kill hoglins, they can collect porkchops.

Also, if a player is prepared to battle a hoglin, they are not the most terrifying mobs by far and tend to be fairly easy to kill with the right gear.

#3 - Blaze

Image via Minecraft

Blaze are mobs that Minecraft players know are impossible to go without, yet are still so inconvenient. Blaze drop the incredibly valuable blaze rods needed to beat the game and make potions.

This makes them one of the most important mobs not only in the nether, but in the entire game.

Of course, blazes are also one of the most annoying mobs. They’ll shoot fire at players from many blocks away. Blaze can be very difficult to take on without a shield in-hand, but once a player has a hefty amount of blaze rods, they’ll be in a great position.

#2 - Piglin

Image via Minecraft

While piglins can often times be hostile toward Minecraft players, they will not attack anyone who is wearing some sort of gold armor. These mobs will see anyone clad in gold as allies, making it easier to travel past them in the nether realm.

Piglins will also trade players for valuable items when given gold ingots. This can be especially helpful when in search of a large supply of ender pearls as there is always a chance a piglin will drop some.

Overall, these perks make piglins incredibly beneficial nether mobs.

#1 - Strider

Image via Minecraft

Striders are cute and clunky mobs that will never attack a player. Of every nether mob, these ones make traveling in the nether easier than the rest. If players can obtain a saddle prior to entering the nether, they may want to make friends with a strider to help them bypass large bodies of lava.

Not only do these mobs cause the least amount of problems in the nether, they are also quite helpful. This makes striders perhaps the best mob in the entire nether.

