Blaze in Minecraft is a lethal mob that players will only find in the Nether. These mobs will attack the player using fire damage, and they will float around causing the player to not be able to attack back, except with a bow.

Killing these creatures is the only way to obtain blaze rods in Minecraft. Players will need blaze rods to do various amounts of things around the Minecraft world.

Blaze rods can be used to create blaze powder which is needed to create the eyes of ender. Players can also use blaze rods and powder to create different potions in the Minecraft world.

Blaze are pretty easy to spot out in Minecraft due to their golden tint. They can be seen with a black smoke appearance around them, and when they are about to attack, fire is also seen. Players will not be able to defeat the ender dragon without obtaining some blaze rods or powder.

Blaze will launch fireballs at players causing fire damage for three seconds. They will float around over lava so players will not be able to hit them, then launch fireballs at the player from up to 48 blocks away!

Blaze usually aim to be .5 - 3.5 blocks above the player to get an upper hand advantage on the player. These mobs will try their best to attack players without getting hit.

In this article, players will learn where to find blaze easily in Minecraft!

Where to find blaze in Minecraft

Nether Fortresses

(Image via Reddit)

Nether Fortresses are big tall buildings in Minecraft that are composed of burgundy bricks which are supported by tall pillars at the bottom. The Nether fortresses are where players will mostly find blazes.

Nether fortresses are randomized in each seed. The location of each fortress will not be the same for each seed in Minecraft. Players will have to venture through the Nether in order to find the Fortress.

Nether fortresses can spawn a little distance away from the players' Nether portal. These fortresses will contain chests, loot, and mob spawners that players can use to farm XP. A blaze spawner will be located here.

Blaze Spawner

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

If players do not just find a blaze randomly floating around the Nether fortress, the blaze spawner is where they need to go in order to find blaze. Blaze spawners are little boxes that will spawn the mob when players get close to them.

These spawners will spew out around 3 blaze at a time, so players should be careful and attentive when activating a spawner. Blaze are very hostile mobs, so players will have to make sure to kill them before getting lit on fire by all of them.

Multiple different types of mob spawners are found all over the Nether fortress. A player can distinguish the difference between a blaze spawner and a regular spider or zombie spawner because they will see the golden mobs spinning around trapped inside of the spawner.