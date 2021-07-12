How to farm chorus fruit in Minecraft?

Chorus fruit is a unique item in Minecraft that has multiple uses.

Chorus fruit is obtained from chorus plants which can be found in the end dimension. It can be eaten to sufficiently restore hunger and is a great source of saturation. When Minecraft players eat chorus fruit, they will be teleported in any given direction within an eight-block radius, similar to that of an enderman’s teleportation abilities.

It can also be cooked into popped chorus fruit, which can be made into end rods or stylish purpur blocks.

With all of these uses, farming chorus fruit might be worthwhile. Luckily, chorus fruit farms in Minecraft are quite simple to make and require low maintenance.

How to farm Minecraft chorus fruit

Collecting End Essentials

The hardest part about farming chorus fruit in Minecraft is getting the materials in the first place. To create a chorus fruit farm, players will need to travel all the way to the end and grab the essentials: chorus flowers and end stone blocks.

While end stone is simple to obtain as it is literally everywhere within the end dimension, chorus flowers are slightly more difficult to get. Minecraft players must travel out to the outer islands of the end to find chorus flowers.

In the outer islands, players should find a nearly endless amount of tall chorus plants growing out of the ground. Breaking these plants will cause them to drop chorus fruit. However, chorus plants cannot re-grow without first obtaining the chorus flower that lives on top of the tall plant.

Gamers should tower up to the top of chorus plants and mine the chorus flowers so that they can start their farm. Chorus flowers will not drop when a plant is broken - they will only drop when manually mined by a player.

Once players have obtained a significant amount of end stone and chorus flowers, they are nearly ready to start on their chorus fruit farm.

Building the Farm

Chorus plants will only grow when chorus flowers are placed onto end stone. Luckily, chorus plants will grow in any Minecraft dimension with any surrounding light level. So, players can put a chorus fruit farm wherever they please in a Minecraft world.

Once a location has been determined, it is time to construct the farm. While it is optional, another material can be used in a chorus fruit farm, and that is glass panes.

Place end stone blocks in a row (as long as desired) with a one block gap between each one, on the corner blocks that are adjacent to the end stone, place towers of glass panes so that they maintain their long, skinny, singular form.

The addition of glass panes prevents the chorus plants from growing into the odd shapes that they do while in the end. This allows for a cleaner, more organized chorus fruit farm.

Once the glass is placed, plant the chorus flowers onto the end stone. Then, all there’s left to do is wait for the plants to grow.

As soon as the chorus plants have grown to a player’s liking, they can easily collect chorus fruit by breaking the very bottom block of the plant. This will cause the rest of the blocks in the plant to break and drop chorus fruits.

However, it is important to remember that the chorus flower growing on top of these plants will need to be collected before breaking the entire plant. Otherwise it will be lost forever. This can be done by placing scaffolding that allows gamers to climb up and down easily. From there, re-plant the chorus flower and repeat.

Niclas Blocko on YouTube takes the Minecraft chorus fruit farm one step further by using Redstone and other materials. Check out that tutorial here:

