Top 5 uses for chorus fruit in Minecraft

Chorus fruit is an interesting food and item in Minecraft. Ever since it's introduction to Minecraft during the 1.9 update, players have found many uses for the item.

Chorus fruit is a plant that only naturally grows in the end dimension in long chorus trees. This plant is purple, and can actually grow quite tall. Minecraft players can eat chorus fruit and grow it themselves in the overworld.

This weird and unique fruit is well known to players, but what other uses does it have besides as food? Here are a few uses for chorus fruit that Minecraft players may find helpful.

Best 5 uses for chorus fruit in Minecraft

#1 - Hunger saturation and bar

Chorus fruit being eaten (Image via digminecraft)

Chorus fruit is a great food for Minecraft players to eat and store in their inventories. This fruit restores 4 hunger points and 2.4 health points. While this might not seem like much to players, it can come in really handy at times.

Chorus fruit is one of the only foods in Minecraft that can be eaten to restore saturation with a full hunger bar. This is an incredibly useful item for players to have on hand.

#2 - Teleporting

Chorus fruit is the only food in Minecraft that allows players to teleport. Teleportation with chorus fruit will transport the player anywhere within an 8 block radius.

Many players compare chorus fruit teleportation with ender pearls, but there are a lot of differences between the two. Chorus fruit can teleport players through blocks, while ender pearls are unable to go through blocks. Chorus fruit teleportation is also random, whereas when a player throws an ender pearl, they have the ability to determine where they teleport to and they can travel more than 8 blocks away.

#3 - Gardening and decorations

Chorus fruit has a rare purple color in Minecraft. Not many fruits and plants possess this color, making it a beautiful decoration for players to keep around. Since chorus fruit also grows in random, unique directions, they can be a good decoration to use in bland houses to add character.

Chorus fruit can only grow in end soil, so players will need to travel there before they're able to plant these fruits in their houses. It's great to keep chorus fruit farms around, as players never know when the fruits will come in handy.

#4 - Elytra landings

Player next to chorus fruit Minecraft (Image via aminoapps)

Many Minecraft players who use elytras look for new tips and tricks to help them fly around. When a player eats chorus fruit with an elytra on, they will teleport to the ground no matter how far away they were flying from it.

This is a great technique to use to land safely and immediately. It's also a great way to lose other players who may be following with their own elytras.

#5 - Popped chorus fruit

Players can also smelt chorus fruit in a furnace to get popped chorus fruit. Unlike regular chorus fruit, popped chorus fruit can't be eaten. Instead, popped chorus fruit can be used to craft other important and rare items in Minecraft.

One of these items is an end rod. The popped chorus fruit can be combined with a blaze rod to make an end rod. This end rod can be placed as a white light source. End rods also make a great decoration for Minecraft bases and houses.

Another rare item that popped chorus fruit makes are purpur blocks. These are purple blocks found in end cities off of the main end island.

