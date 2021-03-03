How to get apples and other fruits in Minecraft

Minecraft has a few different types of fruits that players can find or grow, which are a wonderful food source and farm starter.

Each fruit in Minecraft is obtained in different ways. Some can be grown, while others can't. Some fall from trees, and others don't. Finding and harvesting fruit can be difficult, but they still make an excellent food source.

Players can even use some fruits to craft things, make dye, brew potions. Fruits in Minecraft are very versatile, with a bunch of different uses, so it's always a good idea to stock up on them.

Obtaining apples and other fruits in Minecraft

Finding apples

Golden apples can be crafted using apples (Image via Minecraft)

Apples are fairly easy to find in Minecraft, as long as players have an oak tree near them. When all of the logs are broken from a tree, the leaves will begin to disappear. All trees will drop saplings when the leaves are disintegrating, but for oak trees, apples will occasionally fall as well.

Golden apples can be crafted using apples. When eaten, golden apples help players regenerate health, which can be very useful when fighting bosses or mobs.

Finding pumpkins and melons

Pumpkins and melons can be placed and stood upon (Image via Minecraft)

Pumpkins and melons are the only two fruits considered a block instead of an item, meaning they can be placed and stood on.

Pumpkins can typically be found in patches in grassy biomes or near villages. Melons are found in jungle biomes. When broken, they will drop a bunch of melon slices that players can eat. Melon slices can be crafted into glistening melons, used when brewing potions.

Finding sweet berries

Sweet berries are a good food source (Image via Minecraft)

Sweet berries are a reasonably new fruit in Minecraft, being added during the version 1.14 update. These berries are found in all taiga biomes, typically growing on a bush.

When players walk through a sweet berry bush, they will take damage due to the thorns. Sweet berries are a good food source and can also be used to breed and tame foxes.

Finding cocoa beans

Cocoa beans are used to craft cookies or make brown dye (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers can find cocoa pods growing on trees in jungle biomes. When broken, these pods will drop cocoa beans, used to craft cookies or make brown dye.

Finding chorus fruit

(Image via Minecraft)

Chorus fruits, added in the version 1.9 update, are an item only found in the End. The fruit has many special abilities and can give players who eat it saturation.

When eating a chorus fruit, players might also be teleported a few blocks in any direction.