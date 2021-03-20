5 Minecraft food items that fill players' hunger bar up faster

Every player in Minecraft has a food bar on the right side of their screen. This food bar indicates how hungry the player is getting while moving around the Minecraft world. The player’s hunger level will go up as the player moves around more in the world, and the level will go up when the player consumes food.

The food bars on the right side of the screen will not decrease if the game mode is on peaceful difficulty. Players will only start to become hungry if the game mode is on easy and above.

There is a wide range of food that players may choose from in the Minecraft world. Some food decreases the hunger level more than others, and some food barely grants players any food points.

This article will talk about the five best food sources for players to fill up their health bar faster!

Best food to fill up players' hunger bar in Minecraft

Rabbit Stew

(Image via gamepedia)

Rabbit stew is not the typical dish players would look for when searching for food. Rabbit stew though, is very easy to make in Minecraft.

Rabbit stew is created out of one mushroom, one baked potato, one cooked rabbit, one empty bowl, and one carrot. Once players have gathered all of the ingredients needed to make the stew, they will need to open the crafting menu and cook up the stew.

Advertisement

Cooked Steak

(Image via gamepedia)

Steak is definitely one of the best food items for players to eat in Minecraft. Steak is not only easily found, but they restore a generous amount of hunger points.

Raw steak is dropped from cows when slain. Cows will drop 1-3 pieces of raw steak, and players will need to cook the food in a furnace for it to be more effective.

Cooked Porkchop

(Image via gamepedia)

Pork Chops are one of the most common and easiest things to find in Minecraft. Pork Chops are dropped from pigs, which are seen all over the Minecraft world. Pigs will drop 1-3 raw pork chops upon death, but players will have to cook the meat themselves.

Advertisement

Players can cook raw pork chops in a furnace using coal, wood, or wool (not recommended).

Cooked Chicken

(Image via SimplePlanes)

Like the name says, cooked chicken can be found by killing chickens in Minecraft. Cooked chicken isn’t better than the others, but it is still a pretty decent source of food in Minecraft.

Chicken will drop up to one chicken drumstick upon death. Chicken are really easy to find, and players can also make a chicken farm to make the process easier.

Cooked Mutton

(Image via MCBasic on YouTube)

Raw mutton is a meat that is dropped when a sheep is killed. Sheep will drop around 1-2 pieces of raw mutton upon death. The raw mutton will need to be cooked inside of a furnace in order for players to fill up their health bar faster.

Advertisement

Sheep are commonly generated around the world, and mutton is pretty easy to get. Mutton isn’t the best food in Minecraft, but it can get the job done if need be.

Also read: The uses of Beetroot seeds in Minecraft