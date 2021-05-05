Top 5 best food sources in Minecraft

There are several different foods players can choose from in Minecraft. Some foods are great for players, and others, not so much. Most of the time, cooked foods will help players, while raw foods will make a small difference or can even negatively affect the player.

Food has two aspects that make it useful in Minecraft. There's the amount of food that fills up the player's hunger bar and then there's the amount of saturation in the food. The hunger points are simple. In every Minecraft game, the player has a hunger bar. If a food fills the hunger bar by two points the player can expect their hunger bar to increase by 2 bars when they eat the food.

Saturation is a little more complex. Saturation points are the amount of time it takes for the player's hunger bar to go down. The more saturation points in a food, the longer it will take for their hunger bar to decrease after eating the food.

So what are the best foods players can eat to keep their hunger bars up? Here are five of the best food sources in all of Minecraft.

5 best food sources in Minecraft

#1 - Cooked Porkchops

Cooked pork chops are one of the best foods for Minecraft players. They fill up 4 hunger bars and give the player 12.8 saturation, meaning the player will not get hungry easily after consuming this food.

Pork chops come from pigs. When the player kills a pig, it usually drops 1-3 pork chops. The player must cook the raw pork chops over a campfire or in a furnace to get the highest levels of saturation and hunger restoration points.

#2 - Cooked Beef

Cooked beef is similar to cooked pork chops, and fills up the hunger and saturation bars the same amount. The only difference between these two types of meat is that beef comes from cows.

Cooked beef is slightly easier to farm since cows can be fed wheat, one of the easiest crops to grow in Minecraft.

#3 - Cooked Salmon

Players may be surprised that cooked salmon is one of the best foods in Minecraft. Cooked salmon gives the player 9.6 saturation, and restores the hunger bar by 3 points.

Salmon needs to be cooked to give the player the maximum benefits. Salmon can be fished for in any body of water in Minecraft. It's a common catch.

#4 - Cooked Mutton

Cooked mutton is another great food for players to eat. Cooked mutton gives the player the same amount of saturation and hunger restoration as cooked salmon.

To get mutton in Minecraft, players need to kill a sheep. The benefit of killing sheep is the player will get mutton and wool.

#5 - Golden encased foods

There are three different golden encased foods in Minecraft. These are golden apples, enchanted golden apples, and golden carrots.

The golden apple provides the player with 4 hunger restoration points and 9.6 saturation points. Enchanted golden apples provide players with this plus a regeneration enchantment to help them in battles.

Golden carrots are the best of these foods. Golden carrots restore 3 hunger bars and give the player 14.4 saturation points. This means players won't be hungry often after consuming this superfood.

Honorable Mention

The only food that's better than golden carrots in Minecraft is a suspicious stew with a saturation effect. This is an honorable mention since it's a very uncommon Minecraft food and can only be crafted with rare flowers and a mushroom stew. Suspicious stew with a saturation effect is actually the best food in all of Minecraft.

