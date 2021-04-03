Top 5 uses of golden apples in Minecraft

Golden apples in Minecraft come in two varieties: enchanted and regular.

Regular golden apples are typically considered to be less valuable and can be easily crafted with 8 gold ingots.

Enchanted golden apples, however, are one of the most powerful items in the vanilla game and have no crafting recipe.

If players want to obtain an enchanted golden apple, they must find them inside pre-generated structures.

Note: This list is not objective and reflects the views of the writer only.

5 most useful things to do with golden apples in Minecraft

#5 Horse Taming/Breeding

Golden apples have multiple horse-specific uses in Minecraft

Most players know how to breed and tame horses in Minecraft. However, one nifty trick that a lot of players might not know is that horses can be fed golden apples in order to improve their taming chances by 10%.

If this wasn't enough, golden apples can also be used to speed up the growth of baby horses by an entire 4 minutes.

#4 Distracting Piglins

Piglins can be distracted with golden apples in Minecraft

Players can obtain the "Oooh, shiny!" achievement in Minecraft by distracting an aggressive Piglin with something golden. Players can use golden apples for this.

Although not the cheapest option, golden apples are likely something that players will have on hand while traversing into the dangerous Nether, making them a great option for this achievement.

#3 Banner Pattern

Players can craft the Mojang logo banner with a golden apple

Players can craft a banner with a pattern officially called "Banner Pattern Thing" by using an enchanted golden apple.

This funky design actually represents the former logo for Mojang, which is the parent company of Minecraft. It can also be used in some niche builds in the game.

This fact is not quite Easter egg status, but it's still interesting.

#2 Fighting the Ender Dragon

Golden apples make fighting the Ender Dragon much easier

Fighting the Ender Dragon is the ultimate goal in Minecraft survival, and it is how players can beat the game.

Golden apples are, by far, one of the best items that players can utilize to their advantage in order to make the process of fighting and defeating the Ender Dragon leagues easier.

Enchanted golden apples allow players to be protected from fire and give them powerful health regeneration and damage absorption effects, which are all extremely useful when going up against the fearsome dragon.

#1 PvP

Golden apples are invaluable when it comes to PvP

Golden apples are so important in PvP that they can often determine the winner of the battle right off the bat.

Players fighting against opponents who use golden apples are at a massive disadvantage if they also don't have golden apples on hand.

Golden apples are so powerful in PvP not just because of the mixture of strong absorption and regeneration effects. Enchanted golden apples also provide fire resistance, which renders the massively popular Fire Aspect sword enchant completely useless.

