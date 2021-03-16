Top 5 Best Minecraft servers with Jobs

Just like the real world, some Minecraft servers have jobs and tasks that allow players to take up a profession, get hired, and earn money as a reward.

Hard earned cash within Minecraft job servers can typically be used by players to buy items in-game, or in some cases, just to compete with other players earning more at their jobs.

The best Minecraft servers with jobs on this list offer a large variety of different jobs for players to take part in, with fun and unique activities as part of said jobs.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer only. Also, the servers below are in no specific order.

Best 5 Minecraft jobs servers to play

#5 MC Prison IP: MC.PRISONFUN.COM

MC Prison is a prison server with several possible jobs for players

MC Prison is a great Minecraft server that has jobs. Specifically, the server is set inside a fictional prison setting. Here, players must make their best efforts through any means necessary to earn enough money and eventually make an escape into the free world.

Set up in the server are several unique paths to make money. One of these is through getting a job. This could vary from anything between being employed by other players, to even starting a lucrative black market business.

Advertisement

MC Prison has been online since 2014 and has thousands of concurrent players on a daily basis, making it the perfect choice for anyone to join.

Minecraft version: Java, Latest (1.16)

Discord server

#4 SMP Unlimited IP: smpultd.com

SMP unlimited is a survival based Minecraft server that also features jobs

SMP unlimited is an SMP (Survival MultiPlayer) Minecraft server, in which the classic Minecraft survival gamemode has been somewhat transformed into a more civilized community style social experience.

Part of this experience is the ability for players to get jobs and contribute as a functioning member of society. This could be through maintenance of the lands, developing new parts of town, or even keeping the town safe from potential threats.

Minecraft version: Java, Latest (1.16)

Advertisement

Discord server

#3 Towny Time IP: townytime.xyz

Towny Time has over 900 quests and career tasks for players to complete

Towny Time is a somewhat simple Minecraft towny server, meaning players are able to join towns owned by others, or start their own. Each town has a specific mayor and has several jobs that needed to be completed in order to level up the towns rank.

There are a total of 900 quests and jobs for players to complete on behalf of their towns. Players can also choose certain specific career paths and get paid a steady wage, enjoying a working lifestyle within their town.

Minecraft version: Java, Latest (1.16)

Discord server

#2 Maestra IP: play.maestrea.com

Maestra is a Minecraft survival server with jobs

Maestra offers players a unique Minecraft survival experience, complete with McMMO, mythic drops, custom mobs, custom items, and of course- jobs.

Advertisement

Players can complete jobs and select a specific career path in order to earn money to purchase things within the servers shop based economy. The skills learned within careers also carry practical value as they can also be utilized within the overarching survival game.

Some noteworthy professions available for players to choose from include: blacksmithing, alchemy, bar tending, cooking & catering, farming, diving, and trading.

Minecraft version: Java, Latest (1.16)

Discord server

#1 BusinessCraft IP: play.mcbusinesscraft.com

BusinessCraft attempts to bring the ruthless idea of capitalism directly into the blocky universe of Minecraft. Here, players are able to participate in one of hundreds of different jobs within society, including taxi driving, carpenting, teaching, and tour guiding.

Players are also able to start their own business, and employ other players. Almost unbelieveably, BusinessCraft also has its own fully elected democratic government, in which players vote for to oversee and set the rules of the land.

After amassing enough money, Businesscraft also allows players to create and develop their own city for other players to live in. They will become the mayor of this city and are tasked with employing others to run essential departments within the city, such as the police force.

Minecraft version: Java, Latest (1.16)

Advertisement

Discord server

Also read: The 5 best Minecraft survival servers to play