5 best food items to eat to prevent starving in Minecraft

There are different food items that can be used to restore a player's hunger in Minecraft, but some are easier to obtain than others.

Like in the real world, a Minecraft player's character will need to eat when it is hungry. A player's hunger bar gets depleted when doing activities without eating, and this will cause them to eventually lose their ability to sprint.

A player should always make sure that their hunger bar does not reach zero. When this happens, they will start to progressively lose health and even die on Hard difficulty.

To restore the health bar, players can consume different food items found in the game. The food items featured on this list can be obtained quickly and may be able to save a player's life in a pinch.

This article will showcase the five best foods that players can quickly obtain in Minecraft in order to replenish their hunger and save themselves from starvation.

What are the best food items to consume to prevent starving in Minecraft?

#5 - Melon Slices

Melons in a jungle biome in Minecraft (Image via minecraftpc.fandom.com)

Players who are in a jungle biome or close to a savanna village may be in luck if their hunger bar is low.

If a player is able to track down a melon, they can break the block in order to get three to seven melon slices. Each melon slice will restore two points' worth of hunger for a player.

However, melons can be difficult to find if players are not in the right biome. Another food on this list may be a far better option.

#4 - Potatoes

Potatoes and carrots crops in Minecraft (Image via gearcraft.us)

Potatoes have about a 20% chance of growing in a village. Players who are able to find or get to a village quickly will be able to potentially get their hands on some quick food.

Each potato will restore one point of hunger for a player. If players are able to cook a potato into a baked potato, it will restore five points' worth of hunger.

#3 - Bread

The crafting recipe for bread in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Wheat is found all over the place in Minecraft and is generated in large portions in villages.

All a player needs to do is combine three pieces of wheat at a crafting table in order to get a piece of bread.

Unlike bread in the real world, no cooking is necessary to get bread in Minecraft. This means that players can get their hands on it quickly as they do not need to wait for any cooking time.

A piece of bread will restore five points' worth of hunger for a player.

#2 - Cooked Porkchops

Two pigs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Raw pork chops can be quickly obtained by killing any pig that a player encounters. The item can be turned into a cooked pork chop, with the use of a furnace and some coal or charcoal.

Animals such as chickens, cows and pigs do not fight back against players when they are attacked. This means even players without any gear will be able to get their hands on this important meat.

Each cooked porkchop will restore eight points' worth of hunger for a player.

Players can consume the meat raw if they are about to starve and cannot wait for the cooking time.

#1 - Rotten Flesh

A zombie in Minecraft (Image via programminglibrarian.org)

This selection may come as a surprise, but rotten flesh has the potential to save a player's life. Consider the following scenario.

It is late at night in-game, and a player is far from their base and out of food. Their hunger bar is also dangerously low or already depleted. What are they supposed to do in order to live through the night?

Killing the zombies that spawned on the surface may be the best option. If players can get enough rotten flesh, they will be able to rapidly restore their hunger bar.

This might give a player just enough restored health to sprint away and make it back safely to their base. However, rotten flesh can be a double-edged sword as detailed here, so players should use this method with caution.

Each rotten flesh will restore four points' worth of hunger for a player.