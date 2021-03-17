Finding a Nether Fortress is a crucial step towards playing Minecraft.

The Nether Fortresses are large towers and bridge-like structures found in the nether realm. A Nether Fortress opens doors to many resources in the game. Without it, players cannot make potions or beacons. Moreover, Blazes, and Wither skeletons. Nether Warts are only found in the Nether Fortress.

The fortresses also provide access to brewing and wither boss battles. Blaze rods are mandatory to fight the ender dragon in the game. But finding a nether castle can be difficult for players with scant knowledge about them.

This article summarizes different ways to find a Nether Fortress in Minecraft.

Top 5 ways to find a Nether Fortress in Minecraft

#5 - Increase the render distance

Increasing the render distance can help players find the Nether Fortress quicker. At low render distances, players cannot see structures generating in the distance. By setting their render distance to 32, players can see the fortress that is 32 chunks away.

Sometimes, the fortress is close to spawning, but players cannot see it because of the lower render distance.

#4 - Explore nearby areas

Nether Fortresses do not have a spawn limit and can spawn in any biome. Players can try exploring 100-200 blocks in each direction. Usually, the fortress is close to spawning but could be hidden behind netherrack blocks. Do not look for a Nether Fortress near bastion remnants because they do not spawn there.

#3 - Bridge over lava oceans

Nether Fortress bridges can be found poking out over lava ocean. Bridging straight over the lava ocean helps players discover Nether Fortresses. When creating a nether bridge, use cobblestone or a block with higher blast resistance to stay safe from ghasts. Never use netherrack blocks for bridging in nether.

#2 - Go along the direction of Nether Fortress

This method is for players who have already found a Nether Fortress and are looking for more. Players can go seeking a fortress in the direction of its bridge.

Nether Fortresses tend to generate in that direction. Keep the render distance high to find it quicker. Press F3 at the end of the bridge while facing the front to check its direction.

#1 - Head towards positive X-axis

Nether Fortresses have a higher chance of generating in the positive quadrant of the Minecraft world. It means players have a better chance of finding nether fortresses by going towards either the positive X-axis (North) or positive Z-axis (East).

While traveling, make sure to check nearby surroundings. The fortress does not always generate in a straight line. Stop going in the same direction if there is a bastion remnant.