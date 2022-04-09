How to use a Minecraft seed map

Finding a way around a player's Minecraft seed can be tricky, but this task is made significantly easier thanks to seed maps, also known as biome finders.

Put in a plain sense, seed maps in Minecraft are external applications that take a world seed's information and create a map detailing the different aspects of the world.

Players can find different biomes, generated structures, and even map out the landscape of the Nether and the End for their seed. Granted, these features are used via third-party sites or programs, but they're much more helpful with regards to information compared to standard Minecraft map items.

Minecraft: Using Chunkbase's seed map

Chunkbase's map detailing a seed's snowy and taiga-filled spawn point (Image via Chunkbase)

Arguably the most popular seed map to utilize for Minecraft players is the one developed by the great team at Chunkbase. By heading to the Chunkbase website and navigating to the apps section, players will find the seed map interface.

Here, they can insert their Minecraft seed, pick their applicable version of the game, and even select large biome seeds if they'd like. After entering the seed's information (or loading it from a game save), it will generate on the map in the center of a screen.

Using touch controls or their mouse, players can drag around the central map and view the different biomes and other features of their seed. A slider underneath the map also allows them to zoom in and out of the seed's map.

Beneath the slider, players are given even more options. Certain biomes can be highlighted via checkbox, one can change the map between the Overworld, the Nether, and the End, and they can even jump to specific XY coordinates on the map.

Furthermore, it's possible to highlight cave biomes or terrain elevation by using the checkboxes in the bottom-right of the page.

At the bottom of the page, Minecraft players can even save the maps they generate into image files for easy viewing. Simply press the "save map" button and select a location on the player's device to save the image.

The image should save as a .PNG file which can be easily viewed by most current-day software. If players head back over to the apps tab, they can even set up their seed maps to find different structures such as villages, strongholds, slime chunks, and much more.

Chunkbase's dedication to providing players with accurate and cohesive information on any random game seed is truly impressive, and it remains a popular and vastly helpful tool to this day.

For a quick step-by-step on using Chunkbase's seed map, players can read below:

Visit the Chunkbase website in a web browser of choice. Navigate and select the apps button. Depending on what the player is searching for, select the map type desired. Most players that aren't looking for anything specific should select "biome." Once in the seed map interface, insert the player's world seed in the seed input field and select the version of Minecraft compatible with the seed. Pocket and Education Edition players can select Bedrock and their seeds should work as well. That's all there is to it! Players can now manipulate the map, zoom in and out, and save images of the map for later viewing on their device.

