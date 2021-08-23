How to get a sword with 1000 Sharpness in Minecraft

Although it can't be acquired in vanilla Minecraft by ordinary means, a sword with a level 1000 Sharpness enchantment can be created to decimate any target it touches.

Obtained via console command, weapons can exceed the base enchantment levels available to players normally playing in Survival or Hardcore mode.

This can create weapons that are capable of doing incredible things like one-hit kills or powered up mining efficiency that can clear out huge swaths of blocks in seconds.

Although some players consider this mindless cheating, others may enjoy the overpowered nature of items who are enchanted past their limits.

Minecraft: Creating a 1000 Sharpness sword with commands

A sword with such a high Sharpness level can easily dispatch any mob it hits (Image via YouTube)

Minecraft players hoping to snag a sword with 1000 Sharpness will first need to ensure they have access to cheats/the command console.

Depending on whether they are playing on single player or multiplayer worlds, this access can be attained somewhat differently. If cheats aren't already enabled on a single player world, all that players will need to do is open their world to LAN via the in-game pause menu and enable cheats.

Players on a multiplayer server will want to ensure they've been granted the appropriate privileges to use the command console from another operator or server administrator. If their server has cheats enabled by default, then there's nothing to worry about.

The standard syntax in Minecraft to create a 1000+ Sharpness weapon is "/give @p <item>{Enchantments:[{id:sharpness,lvl:<number>}]}" placed in the game's chat window.

The item in question and the level of enchantment can be set in place of the "<item>" and "<number>" placeholders. For example, if a Minecraft player wanted a Netherite sword with 1000 Sharpness, their command would look like this:

"/give @p netherite_sword{Enchantments:[{id:sharpness,lvl:1000}]}"

This command can also be applied to other items that can receive a Sharpness enchantment, such as an axe.

The Sharpness level can also be increased. Although players won't notice much of a difference in Sharpness level past 1000 unless they are looking at their weapon's damage numbers, it can still be fun to have an overpowered sword or axe that can take down even the most fearsome mobs with ease.

