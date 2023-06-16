How to duplicate armor trim in Minecraft

This year's major Minecraft update has officially been released for all devices. It features a few new mobs, a wood set, items, and much more. One of the biggest cosmetic features ever to be added was also introduced with this update. The armor trimming feature was an unexpected addition that slowly became something every player was eagerly looking forward to.
Now that the feature is finally here, players have the option to create customized armor items that will help them stand out on multiplayer servers.
Armor trimming in Minecraft 1.20
For the longest time, the only way to distinguish between players in Minecraft was through their skins. However, this becomes a tad difficult when the player has all four armor items equipped, as most parts of their skin are covered.
By utilizing a new type of item called armor trim smithing templates, you can now create custom armor items that have specific patterns. There are a total of sixteen different armor trim smithing templates, and each of them has a unique pattern.
Acquiring armor trims
As expected, it won't be easy for players to constantly swap between different trims as the smithing templates are fairly rare. Except for five armor trims, all armor trim smithing templates are generated as loot items in the chests of specific structures.
Here's a list of armor trim templates and where they can be found:
- Coast armor trim: Shipwrecks
- Dune armor trim: Desert temples
- Eye armor trim: Strongholds
- Rib armor trim: Nether fortresses
- Sentry armor trim: Pillager outposts
- Snout armor trim: Bastion remnants
- Spire armor trim: End cities
- Vex armor trim: Woodland mansions
- Ward armor trim: Ancient cities
- Wild armor trim: Jungle temples
- Silence armor trim: Ancient cities
To acquire the tide armor trim, you will have to fight against one of the strongest underwater mobs: the elder guardian.
Once defeated, it may drop an armor trim. The remaining armor trims are Wayfinder, Shaper, Host, and Raiser Armor Trims. These can only be acquired through archaeology.
Duplicate armor trims
Even though smithing templates are uncraftable in Minecraft, you have the option to create duplicates of a trim you have obtained.
Once a trim has been acquired, you should refrain from using it. Instead, you should create duplicates so that you can apply the same template to multiple armor items.
To duplicate a trim, you need seven diamonds and a block based on the template. Here is a list of the crafting ingredient blocks and which armor trims they can duplicate:
- Netherrack: Rib armor trim
- Cobbled deepslate: Silence and ward armor trims
- Cobblestone: Vex, coast, and sentry armor trims
- Terracotta: Wayfinder, raiser, shaper, and host armor trims
- Sandstone: Dune armor trim
- Blackstone: Snout armor trim
- Endstone: Eye armor trim
- Mossy cobblestone: Wild armor trim
- Prismarine: Tide armor trim
- Purpur block: Spire armor trim
Additionally, there is another smithing template called the Netherite upgrade smithing template that serves a different purpose. As you may have guessed, it is used to upgrade diamond items to Netherite and can be duplicated using netherrack.