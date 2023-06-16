How to duplicate armor trim in Minecraft

This year's major Minecraft update has officially been released for all devices. It features a few new mobs, a wood set, items, and much more. One of the biggest cosmetic features ever to be added was also introduced with this update. The armor trimming feature was an unexpected addition that slowly became something every player was eagerly looking forward to.

Now that the feature is finally here, players have the option to create customized armor items that will help them stand out on multiplayer servers.

Armor trimming in Minecraft 1.20

For the longest time, the only way to distinguish between players in Minecraft was through their skins. However, this becomes a tad difficult when the player has all four armor items equipped, as most parts of their skin are covered.

By utilizing a new type of item called armor trim smithing templates, you can now create custom armor items that have specific patterns. There are a total of sixteen different armor trim smithing templates, and each of them has a unique pattern.

Acquiring armor trims

Minecraft structures that may have armor trims (Image via Mojang)

As expected, it won't be easy for players to constantly swap between different trims as the smithing templates are fairly rare. Except for five armor trims, all armor trim smithing templates are generated as loot items in the chests of specific structures.

Here's a list of armor trim templates and where they can be found:

Coast armor trim: Shipwrecks

Dune armor trim: Desert temples

Eye armor trim: Strongholds

Rib armor trim: Nether fortresses

Sentry armor trim: Pillager outposts

Snout armor trim: Bastion remnants

Spire armor trim: End cities

Vex armor trim: Woodland mansions

Ward armor trim: Ancient cities

Wild armor trim: Jungle temples

Silence armor trim: Ancient cities

To acquire the tide armor trim, you will have to fight against one of the strongest underwater mobs: the elder guardian.

Once defeated, it may drop an armor trim. The remaining armor trims are Wayfinder, Shaper, Host, and Raiser Armor Trims. These can only be acquired through archaeology.

Duplicate armor trims

Recipe to duplicate in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even though smithing templates are uncraftable in Minecraft, you have the option to create duplicates of a trim you have obtained.

Once a trim has been acquired, you should refrain from using it. Instead, you should create duplicates so that you can apply the same template to multiple armor items.

To duplicate a trim, you need seven diamonds and a block based on the template. Here is a list of the crafting ingredient blocks and which armor trims they can duplicate:

Netherrack: Rib armor trim

Cobbled deepslate: Silence and ward armor trims

Cobblestone: Vex, coast, and sentry armor trims

Terracotta: Wayfinder, raiser, shaper, and host armor trims

Sandstone: Dune armor trim

Blackstone: Snout armor trim

Endstone: Eye armor trim

Mossy cobblestone: Wild armor trim

Prismarine: Tide armor trim

Purpur block: Spire armor trim

Additionally, there is another smithing template called the Netherite upgrade smithing template that serves a different purpose. As you may have guessed, it is used to upgrade diamond items to Netherite and can be duplicated using netherrack.

