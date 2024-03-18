How to get bolt armor trim in Minecraft?

In the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios will add two new armor trim smithing templates named Bolt and Flow. These items essentially allow you to customize any armor part by adding designs to them. After adding several trims to the game in the 1.20 update, the developers are now expanding the list by adding two new variants to the upcoming trial chambers.

Here is how you can find and use the bolt armor trim in Minecraft.

Ways to get and use bolt armor trim in Minecraft

Steps to obtain bolt armor trim in Minecraft

You need to find trial chambers, obtain trial key, and open vaults to find bolt armor trim (Image via Mojang Studios)

Find a trial chamber

The new bolt armor trim will be connected to the trial chambers and can only be found in the new structure. Trial chambers generate anywhere between Y levels 0 and -40 in the Overworld realm. They have a chance of generating in every 32x32 chunk radius, making them slightly uncommon.

Find trial keys and open new vault blocks

Once you are in trial chambers, you need to find trial keys from chests, pots, or trial spawners. These keys will help you unlock the new vault block that will have a 25% chance of giving you a bolt armor trim.

How to use and duplicate the bolt armor trim in Minecraft

Design of the bolt armor trim and how to duplicate them (Image via Mojang Studios)

Use bolt armor trim on armor parts

The new bolt armor trim can be applied to any armor part of your choice. To apply it, you will need a smithing table, the trim, an armor part, and a specific item to add color to the design.

Items like iron ingots, diamonds, emeralds, lapis lazuli, netherite, copper ingots, amethyst shards, gold ingots, nether quartz, and redstone dust must be added to color the armor trim design.

The bolt armor trim is essentially connected to the new copper blocks added to the game. As its name indicates, the overall design has several dots representing the bolts, along with a few lines. Since many copper blocks have bolts riveted on them, the name and the overall design language fit perfectly.

Duplicate bolt armor trim

If you want to obtain more armor trims without dealing with the trial chambers, you can duplicate them using diamonds and blocks of copper. Blocks of copper can be easily made using nine copper ingots, which can be obtained by smelting raw copper. As shown in the picture above, you can duplicate the Minecraft armor trim by placing items in a specific configuration.