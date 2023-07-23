How to get Rib armor trim in Minecraft

Minecraft offers players the exciting opportunity to personalize their armor with various trims to create stylish and unique outfits. These are applied using special smithing templates that can be discovered in different structures and biomes across the game world. One sought-after trim in the game is the Rib armor trim, which draws inspiration from the sinister wither skeletons within nether fortresses.

The Rib armor trim boasts a dark and skeletal design, lending your armor an ominous and spooky appearance. In this article, we will talk about how to find this rare armor trim and apply it in your own Minecraft world.

Everything to know about Rib armor trim in Minecraft

In Minecraft, some items are rare and exceptional, and finding them is a joy. Their rarity makes them more unique and sought-after by collectors. After the introduction of armor trims, some became rarer than others.

The Rib armor trim has a chance of 6.7% to be found in the Nether. After Silence, Ward, and Spire, the Rib armor remains rare as well. This armor trim is based on looting multiple nether fortresses and luck. If you find even a single smithing template for it, you can duplicate it and use it on the rest of the armor.

What are armor trim templates?

All armor trim templates in the game (Image via Mojang)

Armor trim templates were introduced in the Minecraft 1.20 update, presenting 16 designs with diverse color schemes. Each template can be used on any type of armor, including leather, chainmail, iron, gold, diamond, or nephrite.

These templates cannot be crafted, and must be found in chests or obtained by defeating specific mobs. Each corresponds to a particular structure or biome, making exploration essential for collecting them all. Once acquired, these can be effortlessly duplicated using seven diamonds and a specific block, depending on the copied template.

How to use an armor trim template in Minecraft?

To apply the Rib armor trim or any other variant, utilize a smithing table — a block for upgrading armor with netherite or trims. Place the template, the desired armor piece, and a colored material on the smithing table interface. Colored items can be metals or gems like iron, copper, gold, lapis lazuli, emerald, diamond, nephrite, Redstone, amethyst, or quartz. The primary color determines the resulting trim's hue.

It's important to note that armor trim templates offer cosmetic enhancements, keeping the durability and protection unchanged. Nevertheless, they provide a chance to express your unique style and identity.

Finding Rib armor trim in Minecraft

Be wary of hostile mobs on Nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

To obtain Rib armor trim in Minecraft, you must locate a nether fortress — a massive structure constructed from nether bricks that is randomly generated in the nether dimension. The Rib armor trim can be found within chests inside the nether fortress, prompting you to explore and loot the area.

Nether fortresses have been in the game since the early releases of Minecraft's nether dimension. Comprising different segments connected by bridges or stairs, these structures house various mobs that pose challenges for you.

To locate a nether fortress, follow these steps:

Build a nether portal using obsidian blocks and flint and steel. Enter the nether dimension through the portal, equipped with armor, weapons, and supplies. Look for large dark structures that stand out, often near lava lakes or oceans. Exercise caution, aware of hostile mobs and environmental hazards like ghasts, blazes, and wither skeletons. Explore the nether fortress, searching its corridors, rooms, and bridges to find chests containing the Rib armor trim smithing template.

Crafting Duplicate Rib armor trim

You must possess one in your inventory to duplicate a rib armor trim smithing template. Additionally, have seven diamonds and a nether rack block at hand. Once the necessary items are gathered, proceed to a crafting table and arrange them as follows:

Middle slot of the top row: Rib armor trim smithing template Middle slot of the middle row: Netherrack block The remaining seven slots: Diamonds

This straightforward process allows you to produce multiple copies of the Rib armor trim smithing template without finding additional chests in the nether fortress. You can employ this method for duplicating any other armor trim template, provided you have the corresponding block for the duplication.

The blocks required for duplication depend on the type of armor trim smithing template, are as follows:

Netherrack: Rib armor trim

Cobbled deepslate: Silence and ward armor trims

Cobblestone: Vex, coast, and sentry armor trims

Terracotta: Wayfinder, raiser, shaper, and host armor trims

Sandstone: Dune armor trim

Blackstone: Snout armor trim

Endstone: Eye armor trim

Mossy cobblestone: Wild armor trim

Prismarine: Tide armor trim

Purpur block: Spire armor trim

Applying Rib armor trim in Minecraft

Applying rib armor trim to netherite armor (Image via Mojang)

Now that you possess the rib armor trim smithing template, you can apply it to an armor piece along with any of the following color items:

Emerald (green color)

Redstone (red color)

Lapis lazuli (dark blue color)

Amethyst shard (purple color)

Quartz (white color)

Netherite ingot (black color)

Diamond (light blue color)

Gold ingot (yellow color)

Iron ingot (grey color)

Brick (chestnut red color)

To use the rib armor trim smithing template, follow these steps:

Place your smithing table near your portal or a safe location. Right-click on the smithing table to open its interface. Insert the Rib armor trim smithing template into the left slot of the interface. Place the desired armor piece in the middle slot of the interface. Insert the chosen color material into the right slot of the interface. Retrieve your customized armor from the output slot of the interface.

Congratulations! You have successfully applied the rib armor trim to your Minecraft armor, giving it a distinct and stylish appearance. Feel free to repeat this process for each armor piece you wish to customize. Rest assured, the trim solely affects your armor's appearance, leaving its durability and protection unaffected.