Top 5 things to know about armor trims in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update will add loads of new features to the sandbox game, including armor trims. They were introduced by Mojang a few weeks ago and were soon added to the game's snapshot and beta preview versions.

There are 11 different kinds of armor trims or smithing templates that players can find and apply to any armor part. These can be applied to add unique designs to armor parts.

Players can mix and match different armor trims on different parts or go with the same on all parts to get a certain look. There is a lot to know about these features, especially for those who might not be caught up with all the new features Mojang has been releasing.

5 important things to note about armor trims in Minecraft 1.20 update

5) Armor trims can be applied on any armor

Armor trims can be applied to any level of armor, even on leather armor in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

When armor trims were introduced by Mojang, their pictures usually featured netherite armor. Some videos also showcased armor trims being applied to the same.

However, the item can be applied to any armor, and players can customize any part they want.

4) Armor trim color is based on different items

Different items added in the smithing table will change the color of the armor trim design in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Armor trims themselves do not have any particular color that comes with them. They only apply a new kind of design to armor parts.

Hence, if players want to add or change the color of the design, they will need to add certain items to the third slot of the smithing table. Items like emeralds, redstone dust, lapis lazuli, amethyst shards, quartz, diamonds, netherite, gold, iron, and copper ingots, can change the color of the armor trim design.

3) Armor trims can be duplicated using diamonds and specific blocks

One armor trim can be duplicated into many via diamonds and specific blocks in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Initially, players will have to find armor trims from various places; however, once they find a single one, it can be duplicated using diamonds and specific blocks placed in a crafting table. Hence, users only need to find one of every armor trim and keep duplicating them.

Different armor trims require different blocks to duplicate. Blocks like netherrack, cobblestone, sandstone, end stone, blackstone, purpur block, prismarine, cobbled deepslate, and mossy cobblestone are used to duplicate armor trims. Players can observe the color of the armor trim itself to see which block to use.

2) Armor trims can be applied via smithing table

A smithing table is needed to apply armor trims in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Along with the addition of armor trims, the smithing table will also get a huge overhaul. This block is essential for applying armor trims to parts.

Currently, the smithing table is only used to convert diamond armor into netherite; however, it will now also be used to customize armor designs. The new GUI will have three slots: one for armor trim, one for armor parts, and one for coloring an item. This makes the smithing table a lot more important in the game.

1) Armor trims can be found in different structures and mobs

Armor trims are found in several structures and from elder guardians in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The first step is to find armor trims in the game. These items are scattered all across the in-game world in different structures. Players will find specific armor trims in specific locations.

Structures like bastion remnants, shipwrecks, desert temples, strongholds, nether fortresses, pillager outposts, end cities, woodland mansions, ancient cities, and jungle temples will have these items as chest loot. Only the tide armor trim can be obtained by killing an Elder Guardian.

Another important thing to remember is that these items do not have a 100% chance of spawning in these structures, making them fairly rare.

