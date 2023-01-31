Every armor trim material in Minecraft 

Armor trimming is a new feature earmarked for Minecraft's 1.20 update, but players have been able to try it out ahead of time. Thanks to the recent 23w04a Java Edition snapshot, one can use the revamped smithing table to trim their armor in various cool fashions.

In total, there are hundreds of different customization combinations. This is due to armor trims being applicable to each piece of armor, the 11 trim patterns that can be obtained, and the different ingots and crystal resources that can be used to change the color.

By combining armor pieces, patterns, and materials for the trim, players can create a ton of armor customizations that show off their flair.

Every material that can change armor trim color/shine in Minecraft

Different armor trim colors and patterns as seen in Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot 23w04a (Image via BrosClanYT/YouTube)

Once players have their armor trim pattern and the preferred armor piece, they'll need material to select the trim's color. Without it, they won't be able to complete the trimming process. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for picking a specific color for a player's trim.

Depending on the preferred colors, however, some options may be more difficult to acquire than others. This is simply because some ingots and crystal materials are much rarer than others.

All armor trim materials and their colors in Minecraft Java 23w04a

Emerald - Green trim

- Green trim Redstone Dust - Red trim

- Red trim Lapis Lazuli - Navy blue trim

- Navy blue trim Amethyst Shards - Purple trim

- Purple trim Nether Quartz - White trim

- White trim Netherite Ingot - Black trim

- Black trim Diamond - Light blue trim

- Light blue trim Gold Ingot - Yellow/Gold trim

- Yellow/Gold trim Iron Ingot - Grey trim

- Grey trim Copper Ingot - Copper/Brown trim

Currently, the listed materials are available for selecting an armor trim color in Minecraft 23w04a. However, as update 1.20 approaches, Mojang may change the materials and how they are displayed on armor. The developers may even introduce additional materials that can be used with patterns.

Update 1.20 is slated to be released by the end of Spring 2023, so there is still plenty of time to make alterations based on player feedback.

In addition to the 11 smithing templates for armor trims in this Minecraft snapshot, it's possible to find one that upgrades diamond armor into netherite armor.

Going forward, players will need these templates to upgrade to the sturdy and powerful armor type, as it will no longer be possible to upgrade diamond armor into netherite with just the armor and netherite ingots. Additionally, those who wish to add armor trim won't be able to do so on leather armor, as trims only apply to armor made from metal ingots.

While these new armor trim features are still in their early stages, Mojang has confirmed they will be a part of update 1.20, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Adding hundreds of customizations to armor should delight the Minecraft player base, who have been using mods and add-ons to customize their armor's appearance for years.

