What are smithing templates in Minecraft snapshot 23w04a?

Minecraft's 1.20 update may still be quite some time away, but fortunately, the preview snapshots give players some insight into what's to come. Java Edition snapshot 23w04a was recently released, and brought plenty of new content and gameplay changes to enjoy.

One of the more apparent changes made in 23w04a was the reworking of the smithing table block, which has the ability to customize and improve armor through the use of smithing template items. With these new items, players can add colorful trim designs to their armor as well as upgrade diamond armor pieces into their netherite equivalent.

Obtaining smithing templates is dependent on which a player intends to find, but they'll nonetheless need to do some exploring.

Finding and Using Smithing Templates in Minecraft Snapshot 23w04a

Armor trim patterns make up the bulk of smithing templates in Minecraft's latest snapshot (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are hoping to implement armor trims or upgrade their diamond armor to netherite, smithing templates are a surefire way to do so. However, these items aren't craftable, so Survival Mode players will have to find them as loot items instead.

Fortunately, once players have a few smithing templates, they can replicate them without needing to hunt down more copies.

In total, there are 12 smithing templates as of Minecraft Java snapshot 23wo4a. 11 of the them are different designs for armor trims, and the final one is used to upgrade diamond gear into netherite.

Additional templates may come along in future updates, but this is currently what players have to work with. Each template can be found in a different generated structure, and elder guardians can occasionally drop one randomized trim template upon death.

Where to Find Each Smithing Template in Minecraft Snapshot 23wo4a

Netherite Upgrade - Bastion remnant chests

- Bastion remnant chests Coast Armor Trim - Shipwreck chests

- Shipwreck chests Dune Armor Trim - Desert pyramid chests

- Desert pyramid chests Eye Armor Trim - Stronghold chests

- Stronghold chests Rib Armor Trim - Nether fortress chests

- Nether fortress chests Sentry Armor Trim - Pillager outpost chests

- Pillager outpost chests Snout Armor Trim - Bastion remnant chests

- Bastion remnant chests Spire Armor Trim - End city chests

- End city chests Tide Armor Trim - Ocean monument chests

- Ocean monument chests Vex Armor Trim - Woodland mansion chests

- Woodland mansion chests Ward Armor Trim - Ancient city chests

- Ancient city chests Wild Armor Trim - Jungle temple chests

Once Minecraft players have the smithing template they need, they'll also need a piece of armor they'd like to customize or upgrade as well as the necessary materials to make the change. Armor trims can use various different materials to change their coloration and sheen, but smithing templates for upgrading diamond to netherite will require one netherite ingot.

With all the necessary items collected, applying smithing templates is easy and quick. Minecraft players simply need to open their smithing table block and place their template, material, and the armor piece they wish to change in the defined slots.

The three items should be combined into either a trimmed piece of armor or a new piece of netherite armor depending on the template, and players can then remove the item from the output slot and equip it.

As noted previously, it's also possible to clone existing smithing templates. This will require the combination of seven diamonds, a smithing template, and a compatible ingredient for the template in a crafting table.

Minecraft players can check which material is compatible with which smithing template by hovering over it with their cursor. For example, the Spire armor trim template can be copied by adding purpur blocks to the crafting recipe.

