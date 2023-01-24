Minecraft snapshot 23w04a patch notes: Smithing table redesign, new armor trims, and more

The world of Minecraft is unimaginably big and is expanded every year through major updates. During Minecraft Live, an annual live event that is streamed on YouTube, features of the next major update were unveiled.

However, this time around, all the upcoming additions weren't announced. This makes the upcoming 1.20 update even more exciting. With special releases such as snapshots and betas, the developers are slowly releasing upcoming features for the players to test extensively.

The community can then send in feedback to Mojang and help improve the planned additions and changes before the stable version drops. A new snapshot for the Java Edition of Minecraft has just been released that introduces new smithing table, armor, and Netherite features.

Exploring Minecraft snapshot 23W04A in detail

A single change that has been introduced in Minecraft 23W04A snapshot adds an enchantment glint on items and makes the armor more subtle.

Experimental features

Experimental features include all the upcoming changes and additions to Minecraft 1.20. Here is the list:

Players can now visually customize their gear using a new armor-trimming system.

Smithing Template items have been added.

The smithing table has been redesigned.

The process of crafting Netherite equipment has been changed.

Smithing templates

New smithing table UI (Image via Mojang)

A new slot has been added to the smithing table in which players can add a new type of item called a Smithing Template. This snapshot has two categories: armor trim and Netherite upgrade.

Various Smithing Templates are generated as loot inside chests. A copy found by the player can also be created using seven diamonds, one block of the material the template is made of, and the template itself.

Netherite equipment

Smithing Template found in loot chest of a bastion (Image via Mojang)

To get Netherite equipment in this snapshot, players will need Netherite templates. These items can be obtained from bastion remnants, and each treasure room in a bastion has two.

Armor trims

Steve with unique armor items (Image via Mojang)

Except for leather armor, players can visually customize all other defensive gear. It is worth noting that no gameplay benefits will be obtained by trimming armor.

Armor trim Smithing Templates can be found in many different structures. Each generated structure has its own unique armor design template. Here are all the structures that can have them:

Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim

Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim

Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim: Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim

Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim

Ancient City: Ward Armor Trim

Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim

Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim

Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim

Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim

End City: Spire Armor Trim

Most structures will have their respective armor trim in their loot chests. However, tide armor trim can only be obtained by killing elder guardians. The color of the armor trim can also be altered using gems such as diamonds and emeralds.

