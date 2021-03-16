The Bastion Remnant is a massive Minecraft structure that was added in the Nether Update. This structure is home to some of the most dangerous mobs in all of Minecraft. The Remnants are also home to some of the best loot, making them a highly sought-after structure.
Due to their massive size, players may not know everything that Bastion Remnants have to offer. Much like other naturally generated mega-structures, the Remnants consist of multiple structures in one, which each have specific loot and mobs.
Bastion Remnants in Minecraft: Everything players need to know
Structures
As stated above, Bastion Remnants house a plethora of different structures.
Treasure Room
The Treasure room consists of a pool of lava, with a center area that can contain multiple chests and Gold Blocks. There is also always a Magma Cube spawner located inside a Treasure Room. Here is the possible loot found within this structure:
- Golden Carrot
- Crying Obsidian
- Spectral Arrow
- Enchanted Book
- Ancient Debris
- Diamond Shovel
- Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe
- Netherite Scrap
- Pigstep
Hoglin Stable
Hoglin stables will usually contain the Hoglin mob, a dangerous mob unique to the Nether. Hoglin Stables can also contain chests, with a unique loot table. Here is the best loot that can be found in this structure:
- Crimson Fungus
- Block of Gold
- Enchanted Diamond Shovel
- Golden Carrot
- Golden Apple
- Netherite Scrap
- Ancient Debris
- Pigstep
Bridge
Bridges are massive structures that stick out of the side of Bastion Remnants, acting as an entrance. Bridges also sometimes contain chests that provide the following loot:
- Netherite Scrap
- Crying Obsidian
- Enchanted Crossbow
- Spectral Arrow
- Diamond Armor
- Enchanted Diamond Sword
Mobs
Bastion Remnants are home to some of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft:
- Piglins (with or without armor)
- Piglin Brutes
- Hoglins
- Magma Cube
Piglins, Piglin Brutes, and Hoglins will spawn upon generation of the Bastion Remnants, and will not naturally be despawned until they are killed. Piglin Brutes will call other nearby Piglins to help if they are attacked. Hoglins can be bred with Crimson fungi, and are the only hostile mob that is breedable.