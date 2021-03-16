The Bastion Remnant is a massive Minecraft structure that was added in the Nether Update. This structure is home to some of the most dangerous mobs in all of Minecraft. The Remnants are also home to some of the best loot, making them a highly sought-after structure.

Due to their massive size, players may not know everything that Bastion Remnants have to offer. Much like other naturally generated mega-structures, the Remnants consist of multiple structures in one, which each have specific loot and mobs.

Bastion Remnants in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Structures

Shown: The Treasure Room of the Bastion Remnants (Image via Mojang)

As stated above, Bastion Remnants house a plethora of different structures.

Treasure Room

The Treasure room consists of a pool of lava, with a center area that can contain multiple chests and Gold Blocks. There is also always a Magma Cube spawner located inside a Treasure Room. Here is the possible loot found within this structure:

Golden Carrot

Crying Obsidian

Spectral Arrow

Enchanted Book

Ancient Debris

Diamond Shovel

Enchanted Diamond Pickaxe

Netherite Scrap

Pigstep

Hoglin Stable

Hoglin stables will usually contain the Hoglin mob, a dangerous mob unique to the Nether. Hoglin Stables can also contain chests, with a unique loot table. Here is the best loot that can be found in this structure:

Crimson Fungus

Block of Gold

Enchanted Diamond Shovel

Golden Carrot

Golden Apple

Netherite Scrap

Ancient Debris

Pigstep

Bridge

Bridges are massive structures that stick out of the side of Bastion Remnants, acting as an entrance. Bridges also sometimes contain chests that provide the following loot:

Netherite Scrap

Crying Obsidian

Enchanted Crossbow

Spectral Arrow

Diamond Armor

Enchanted Diamond Sword

Mobs

Shown: A group of Piglins and Hoglins. Very Dangerous! (Image via u/LordOfAllEggs on Reddit)

Bastion Remnants are home to some of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft:

Piglins (with or without armor)

Piglin Brutes

Hoglins

Magma Cube

Piglins, Piglin Brutes, and Hoglins will spawn upon generation of the Bastion Remnants, and will not naturally be despawned until they are killed. Piglin Brutes will call other nearby Piglins to help if they are attacked. Hoglins can be bred with Crimson fungi, and are the only hostile mob that is breedable.