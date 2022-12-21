5 best Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds for structures

One of the best things to happen while adventuring in Minecraft is finding a rare structure. The game has quite a few naturally generated structures that spawn in all three dimensions. Spawning next to an uncommon structure can be a great headstart for players since some of them may have valuable loot.

However, the chances of this happening are incredibly low. Using seeds, players can generate worlds with helpful features such as structures at spawn.

Seeds are strings of numbers that will always generate the same world every time, as long as the player enters them correctly. These numbers can be entered into the game while creating a new world.

Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds for structures

Players will find a lot of different seeds on the internet that claim to generate unreal worlds. However, due to the many world generational changes brought about by the Minecraft 1.19 and 1.18 updates, not all old seeds will work on the newer version.

Here are some of the best Minecraft seeds that will have unique structures for version 1.19.3:

5) Plains village surrounded by mountains (Seed: 708078811584129504)

A plains biome surrounded by tall mountains (Image via Mojang)

Villages are a great structure to have near spawn because they can provide food and tools. This can be of immense help to the players when they start a new survival world.

In the seed mentioned above, users will find a small plains biome with a village surrounded by unimaginably tall snowy mountains. The village is approximately 160 blocks from the spawn point, and its coordinates are 111, 102, -226.

A ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

Another cool structure about 700 blocks away from the village is a ruined portal. The portal is in the mountains, and players will find it at 73, 215, -587. The best thing about this structure is that there is a golden apple in its loot chest.

4) Ancient city at spawn (Seed: -4651105460712845864)

An ancient city in the game (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft structures are fun to explore, except for the ancient city. These are the most recently added structures that generate underground at very low Y levels. Ancient cities are arguably among the most terrifying structures. This is because they have to sculk blocks that can summon the ferocious warden.

The above-mentioned seed will spawn players in a world where an ancient city is about a couple hundred blocks away from the spawn point. The exact coordinates of the ancient city are 133, -44, 0.

3) Quick access to bastion and fortress (Seed: 7621466384735333886)

A bastion (Image via Mojang)

The Nether world has some of the most dangerous structures in Minecraft. However, these structures can also provide rare items to the player. If they create a Nether portal at the spawn point using this seed, they can quickly explore the bastion and the fortress.

After going through the portal, the player will find a bastion about 120 blocks away. A Nether fortress can also be found very close to the bastion. The coordinates of the bastion and the fortress are -94, 80, -109, and are -116, 64, 124 respectively.

2) Four end cities (Seed: 6484892132769788120)

Four end cities in one frame (Image via Mojang)

End cities are among the rarest and most rewarding structures in Minecraft. They are popular for having loot chests filled with diamonds and enchanted diamond items.

The world generated by this amazing seed has four different end cities fairly close to each other. What makes it even better is that all four have an end ship. The coordinates of all four end cities are:

-1528, 93, 104

-1590 126, 438

-1816, 128, 425

-2131, 125, 705

1) Unbelievably tall mansion and ocean monument at spawn (Seed: 3477968804511828743)

A very tall woodland mansion (Image via Mojang)

The woodland mansion is a massive structure that only appears in Minecraft's Overworld. This seed has one of the craziest woodland mansions ever seen. The best part about this seed is that the mansion is only about 220 blocks away from spawn.

The coordinates for the mansion are 192, 204, 81. Right under the mansion, there is a ruined portal as well. Sadly, the portal does not have any loot chests.

An ocean monument in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The ocean biome in front of the mansion has an ocean monument, another rare structure. The coordinates of the monument are 224, 51, 220. About 44 blocks away from the spawn, there's buried treasure at 25, 60, -135.

