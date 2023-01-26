List of Minecraft structures with armor trim templates in 1.20 update

Minecraft is a large game with many hostile creatures that seek to harm the player. To protect themselves, players typically aim to acquire full diamond armor early on in their survival journey. However, there haven't been any significant changes to the armor equipment system in the game so far.

The upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update changes this by introducing a new armor trim feature. This feature has already been added to the latest snapshot, and the developers have announced that they will very soon release Bedrock betas & previews with armor trims.

Structures that have armor trim smithing template in Minecraft 1.20

Customize the look of your armor: Find smithing template items throughout the world and take them to a smithing table. Mix and match materials to create your own special look! Introducing armor trims, a NEW 1.20 feature available to try in today's snapshot!Customize the look of your armor: Find smithing template items throughout the world and take them to a smithing table. Mix and match materials to create your own special look! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Introducing armor trims, a NEW 1.20 feature available to try in today's snapshot!Customize the look of your armor: Find smithing template items throughout the world and take them to a smithing table. Mix and match materials to create your own special look! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UA9ODxbqrX

To customize their armor in the latest snapshot, players will need an armor trim smithing template. Customizing armor in the survival gamemode isn't something the player will get to do very often as this is an uncraftable item and can only be acquired from many naturally generated structures.

There are a total of eleven different armor trim templates. When players use it to customize their armor, the template used represents the design of the trim.

Here are all the different Minecraft structures and which templates the player can find in them:

Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim

Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim

Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim

Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim

Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim

Ancient City: Ward Armor Trim

Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim

Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim

Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim

Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim

End City: Spire Armor Trim

In all these structures except the ocean monument, the armor trim template is generated as a loot chest.

Players will have to defeat elder guardians to acquire a tide armor trim template from ocean monuments. Elder guardians can drop a maximum of one tide armor trim, and players will not get one every time. The chances of an elder guardian dropping a template are 20%.

While exploring a bastion, players can find an armor trim smithing template and also a netherite upgrade smithing template. This is a new item that is required to upgrade diamond equipment into netherite.

How to use armor trim smithing templates in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot

Applying an armor trim template to a netherite chestplate (Image via Mojang)

Players will need a smithing table and materials such as diamonds or redstone dust to apply a template to any of their wearable armor items. The material they use will represent the color of the trim. Here are all the items that can be used as a material for armor trims:

Amethyst Shard

Copper Ingot

Diamond

Emerald

Gold Ingot

Iron Ingot

Lapis Lazuli

Nether Quartz

Netherite Ingot

Redstone Dust

Once the player has acquired all the items necessary for a trim, they need to place them on the smithing table. The template goes into the first slot, the armor items go in the second, and the material needs to be placed in the third slot. The trimmed armor item can then be collected from the smithing table.

It is worth noting that applying trims to an armor item only makes the armor look unique and does not provide any benefits or advantages to the player. Any armor that is not made of leather can be trimmed in the latest Minecraft snapshot and the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update.

