Every armor trim in Minecraft and how to find them

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot, 23w04a, that has added a lot of new features to the game. A new experimental feature called armor trims has been added as well, allowing players to customize their armor parts on the smithing table.

Since armor trims have been added under the experimental features, gamers must enable that particular datapack before creating a new world, otherwise, they won't see these new items in the game. Moreover, these additions will be released with the 1.20 update and will not be available in smaller incremental patches under the 1.19 version.

List of all armor trims and where to find them in Minecraft

1) Coast Armor Trim

Coast Armor Trim can be found in shipwrecks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Coast armor trims can only be found in Shipwrecks and have an 11.1% chance of generating in any chest present there. If players want to duplicate the item, they can combine it with seven diamonds and a cobblestone block.

2) Dune Armor Trim

Dune Armor Trim can be found in Desert Temple in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dune armor trims can be found in Desert Temples. They too have a 11.1% chance of generating in any chest, and if players want to duplicate it, they will need to combine the gear with seven diamonds and a sandstone block.

3) Eye Armor Trim

Eye Armor Trim can be found in Strongholds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Eye armor trims have a 9.1% chance to appear in Strongholds' chests. It is important to note that they can't be found anywhere else. To create a duplicate of the new item, players will have to combine it with seven diamonds and an end stone block.

4) Rib Armor Trim

Rib Armor Trim can be found in Nether Fortress in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Rib armor trims can be found in Nether Fortresses and have a 4.8% chance of generating in any chest present there. They can be duplicated by combining seven diamonds and a netherrack block.

5) Sentry Armor Trim

Sentry Armor Trim can be found in Pillager Outpost in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Pillager Outpost chest has a 20% chance of generating sentry armor trims. They need to be crafted with seven diamonds and a cobblestone block for duplication.

6) Snout Armor Trim

Snout Armor Trim can be found in Bastion Remnant in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Snout armor trims are found in Bastion Remnants. They have a 4.8% chance of generating in any chest that can be found there. These have two blue dots on them that look like a Piglin's snout and can be duplicated with seven diamonds and a blackstone block.

7) Spire Armor Trim

Spire Armor Trim can be found in End City in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

End Cities' chests have a 4.8% chance of generating spire armor trims. Players can duplicate them by combining seven diamonds and a purpur block with the armor trim itself.

8) Vex Armor Trim

Vex Armor Trim can be found in Woodland Mansion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Vex armor trim can be found in Woodland Mansions and have a 4.8% chance of generating in any chest inside the structure. Once players find them, they can be duplicated by putting together seven diamonds and one cobblestone block.

9) Ward Armor Trim

Ward Armor Trim can be found in Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

Ward armor trims also have a 4.8% chance of generating in Ancient City chests. Once a single piece is found, players can duplicate it by combining seven diamonds and one cobbled deepslate with it.

10) Wild Armor Trim

Wild Armor Trim can be found in Jungle Temples in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Jungle Temples chests have a 20% chance of generating the wild armor trim. Once found, seven diamonds and one mossy cobblestone can be combined with the armor trim to duplicate it.

11) Tide Armor Trim

Tide Armor Trim can be obtained by killing Elder Guardian (Image via Mojang)

Tide armor trims can be obtained by killing an Elder Guardian. The hostile mob have a 20% chance of dripping one piece upon death. Looting will not affect the probability of this item to drop, and if players want to duplicate the gear, they will have to combine it with seven diamonds and a prismarine block.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes