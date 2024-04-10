Minecraft ominous vault guide: Where to find, how to unlock, loot, and more

Mojang Studios added a special ominous vault block in the new trial chambers coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update. The developers are now adding more and more features to the next installment by expanding on the trial chambers. The ominous vault is one of the best blocks that can offer players valuable loot. However, it comes with a massive challenge.

Here is everything you need to know about the ominous vault in Minecraft.

Where to find ominous vault in Minecraft

Ominous vaults are rare blocks found in trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ominous vaults are rare blocks only found in the new trial chambers in the Minecraft 1.21 update. Players must first find the new underground structure made up of copper and tuff blocks anywhere between Y level -40 and 0.

Once found, search through the chambers to find ominous vaults, since they are one of the rarest blocks in the structure. This special vault will always be surrounded by red candles and terracotta.

Players must remember that they are not regular trial vaults that get converted into ominous vaults after players begin an ominous effect. Instead, ominous vaults are a completely different set of loot boxes.

How to unlock ominous vault in Minecraft

Ominous trial chambers will give ominous trial keys that can open ominous vaults (Image via Mojang Studios)

Unlocking an ominous vault block is quite hard. To do this, players must enter the trial chambers with a bad omen status effect, activate the ominous event by approaching a trial spawner, fight through strong hostile mobs, and collect a special ominous trial key from the spawners.

The bad omen effect will also be updated with the addition of ominous bottles in the Minecraft 1.21 update. Ominous bottles can be obtained from trial vaults, ominous trial vaults, or raid captains. The bad omen status effect will apply after drinking from the ominous bottle.

This effect will turn into Trial Omen once a player approaches a trial spawner. This will commence the ominous event in the trial chambers, which will allow players to obtain the ominous trial key.

In conclusion, opening an ominous vault is not an easy task.

Minecraft ominous vault loot table

Ominous vaults will give some of the best loot in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Here is a list of every single item the new vault can offer:

Emerald - 4 to 10 units - 55% chance

- 4 to 10 units - 55% chance Wind Charge - 8 to 12 units - 46% chance

- 8 to 12 units - 46% chance Arrow of Slowness 4 - 4 to 12 units - 36% chance

- 4 to 12 units - 36% chance Diamond - 2 to 3 units - 25% chance

- 2 to 3 units - 25% chance Nothing - 25% chance

- 25% chance Flow Armor Trim - 1 unit - 25% chance

- 1 unit - 25% chance Enchanted Golden Apple - 1 unit - 25% chance

- 1 unit - 25% chance Block of Emerald - 1 unit - 18% chance

- 1 unit - 18% chance Flow Banner Patter - 1 unit - 17% chance

- 1 unit - 17% chance Ominous Bottle - 1 unit - 13% chance

- 1 unit - 13% chance Enchanted Crossbow - 1 unit - 12% chance

- 1 unit - 12% chance Block of Iron - 1 unit - 12% chance

- 1 unit - 12% chance Golden Apple - 1 unit - 12% chance

- 1 unit - 12% chance Enchanted Diamond Axe - 1 unit - 9% chance

- 1 unit - 9% chance Enchanted Diamond Chestplate - 1 unit - 9% chance

- 1 unit - 9% chance Heavy Core - 1 unit - 8% chance

- 1 unit - 8% chance Enchanted Book - 1 unit - 6% chance

- 1 unit - 6% chance Block of Diamond - - 1 unit - 0.8% chance

Since opening the ominous vault is a tedious task, Mojang Studios has added some of the best loot to the new block.