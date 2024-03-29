How to start ominous trial in Minecraft trial chambers

One of the latest major changes revealed for Minecraft 1.21 was a huge revamp of bad omen and all its associated systems. Along with a fancy new icon, the effect is no longer automatically applied when defeating raid captains. Now, raid captains and trial chamber vaults can drop ominous bottles, which are consumables that apply a level of the bad omen effect equal to the level of the bottle.

This effect and a new variant of it are the keys to unlocking and experiencing an optional, more difficult variant of the trial chamber. The steps to this process are detailed below.

Starting an ominous trial in Minecraft

1) Find a trial chamber

Maps make finding trial chambers a breeze, no pun intended (Image via Mojang)

The first step to starting an ominous trial is finding a trial chamber. It may seem backward to find this first, but as bad omen is on a timer—a long timer, but a timer nonetheless—you should find the trial chamber first. Thankfully, there is now a Minecraft villager trade for a map straight to one available via the cartographer, making this step easy.

That does not mean it won't be time-consuming, however, as finding a village or a zombie villager to cure and trade with are both RNG-dependent unless you are using one of Minecraft's best seeds, which tend to have villages near spawn.

2) Get the bad omen effect

Bad omen appears when checking a player's inventory (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned previously, one of the biggest additions to Minecraft 1.21 is a total overhaul of how bad omen works. Since the effect is only applied via player-controlled consumables, there are no more accidental raids to ruin Minecraft trading halls or kill you by accidentally triggering ominous trials.

Ominous bottles can also be found within trial chambers as an uncommon Minecraft vault block reward. This means that if you get lucky, the first vault you loot can drop an ominous bottle and allow the rest of the trial to be ominous. This will cause the mobs spawned to be deadlier, but it will also significantly increase the quality of loot, both from spawners and vaults.

3) Enter a trial chamber

Thankfully the size of trial chambers makes bumping into them easy (Image via Mojang)

Confirm the status effect is applied using the status icon. Assuming you got the effect as normal, simply entering a trial chamber and approaching a trial spawner with bad omen will cause it to convert to a trial omen. This is a new variant of bad omen, which is actually what causes ominous trials to start.

It causes all trial spawners that detect you to convert to ominous trial spawners. As mentioned previously, mobs spawned from these variants are deadlier, often spawning with equipment. Additionally, they are blue rather than orange, as they burn with soul fire. They also spit out projectiles randomly, including lingering potions of 1.21's new potion types.

Be cautious, as even trial spawners on their 30-minute cooldown will reactivate and spawn new mobs immediately upon converting into their ominous variant.

4) Claim some ominous loot

Tridents are an exciting new potential drop from vaults (Image via Mojang)

These ominous spawners have better loot than the regular variants, which justifies the added difficulty. The best of this new loot is ominous keys, which, as the name suggests, are used to open the new ominous variant of vault block found within these trial chamber variants.

Similar to trial spawners, ominous vaults contain significantly better loot than regular vaults and are identifiable through the soul fire burning within them. The best of this loot includes enchanted golden apples, ominous bottles level III to V, flow banner patterns and trims, wind burst, density, breach mace enchantments, and heavy cores.

The last of these items is needed to craft Minecraft's new mace weapon, making ominous trials necessary to tackle before using this amazing new weapon and experimenting with its exclusive enchantments.