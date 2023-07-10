How to spawn any mob in Minecraft 1.20

Thanks to the Minecraft 1.20 update, there are now even more mobs in the game than ever before. The update introduced two unique entities: the Sniffer which can dig up seeds and can only spawn from eggs, and camels, the only mob that can lay down and is rideable by two players. These have pushed the overall total number of lifeforms in the game to 77 (not including bosses).

Some of these mobs, like the aforementioned Sniffer, are not easy to get. Fortunately, there's a way to spawn every single entity in the game. Here's how.

How to get all mobs in Minecraft

There are a few different ways to find every single mob in Minecraft. First, you can visit all of the places they spawn or trigger their spawn method. This is extremely time consuming and difficult, and would be very dangerous to even attempt. Fortunately, there are simpler methods to resort to as well.

The first and easiest technique is to go through Creative mode. You can either start a Creative map or head to World Settings and change the game mode on an existing world; although that does remove the ability to get achievements.

In the Creative menu, there is a section where all mob spawn eggs can be found. Any entity, including the bosses, can be spawned with their specific egg.

There are a lot more mobs than the HUD bar's inventory can hold. So, you need to go back and forth between spawning in the world and collecting the eggs, but this is how you can do that.

The other method is to use commands. This also removes achievements from an existing world, so it is arguably easier to just use the first method. However, this method is viable and can be quicker on a one-to-one basis than flipping through Creative over and over again.

Spawn eggs (Image via Planet Minecraft)

To do this, first enable commands in your Minecraft world by visiting the settings. After that, open the chat on your world and type the "/summon" command.

After typing that, press the spacebar and type the name of the mob you want to spawn. If it has two words, like a tropical fish, then use an underscore in the spaces.

Here are a few examples of the summon command for Minecraft mobs:

/summon villager

/summon wandering_trader

/summon wolf_tamed

/summon salmon

/summon sheep

/summon skeleton_horse

/summon panda

/summon strider_jockey

/summon trader_llama

/summon wolf

/summon zombified_piglin

/summon creeper ~ ~ ~ {powered:1} (charged creeper)

/summon drowned

/summon elder_guardian

/summon cod

/summon cow

/summon donkey

Simply replicate this tag for any mob you want to see in the game and press Enter to send the message into the chat. If done correctly, the entity will then spawn in your Minecraft 1.20 world. If not, you have a syntax error and will need to try again.

